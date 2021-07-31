’Tis the season for budgeting all over West Volusia, and following other municipalities like DeLand and DeBary, Pierson adopted a proposed millage rate at their first budget workshop July 27.
The proposed millage, or ad valorem property tax levied by the town, is 6.1 mills. At this rate, property owners will pay approximately $6.1 in Town of Pierson taxes for every $1,000 of taxable property value. The owner of a home with a taxable value of $200,000 after any exemptions, for example, would pay $1,220 in town property taxes, along with property taxes imposed by the county, School Board, Hospital Authority, etc.
Last year, the town agreed on a millage of 5.8358. This year’s rolled-back millage rate, or the amount of property taxes the town would have to levy in order to get the same amount of money in property taxes, is 5.3728.
The proposed millage of 6.1 would lead to an increase in property taxes, but the Town Council signaled its intent to reduce the budget in future workshops.
“We have always gone with a higher one at the first meeting,” Vice Mayor Robert F. Greenlund told the newest members of the Town Council, Sergia Cardenas and Gray Leonhard. “We’ve always set it at the highest to start with … and then we’ll work on whittling it down from there, if we can.”
The Town of Pierson’s first budget hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Pierson Town Hall, 106 N. Center St.
All meetings are open to the public.