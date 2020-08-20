A weak tornado briefly touched down Tuesday afternoon near Orange City, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.
The twister was an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which measures the intensity of winds in tornadoes. Forecasters said the tornado had peak winds of 65 to 75 mph, and that it was 70 yards wide at its widest point.
The tornado only briefly touched land, carving a path about 0.1 miles wide near the Sunset Hills subdivision east of the city.
“Several large tree branches were downed on both sides of County Road 4101, between Sunnyside Avenue and East Graves Avenue,” the preliminary NWS damage report read in part. “A mobile home was destroyed after its roof caved in at the intersection of Sunnyside Avenue and County Road 4101.”
There were no reported injuries or fatalities due to the tornado, according to the NWS. The tornado is estimated to have touched down at 3:48 p.m. and dissipated about a minute later.