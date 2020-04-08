Coronavirus restrictions got you feeling down? Here are a few ideas for how to take your mind off the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Tuesday Trivia: Quarantine Edition
Abbey Bar in DeLand’s popular Tuesday trivia night is set to continue, this time online.
Trivia contestants can log on via the Zoom app at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, and test their mettle against local trivia champions in a two-hour showdown.
Each round, winners can earn a free draft-beer card, which will be emailed to the recipient.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2Xid0q4.
Peruse historic newspapers
Ever wonder how Volusia County reacted during the Spanish flu epidemic? Wonder no longer.
Volusia newspapers dating back to the 1880s have been digitized from degrading microfilm by the library system, and are available — and keyword searchable — courtesy NewsBank via Volusia County Library System.
Visit the archive at www.volusialibrary.org/db/dbauth.php?id=nb
DeBary Hall and other virtual events
DeBary Hall Historic Site has added itself to the slew of educational facilities, now closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that offer live Facebook broadcasts.
Along with the Marine Discovery Center in New Smyrna Beach, Lyonia Environmental Center in Deltona, and Volusia County Library Services, DeBary Hall has launched a virtual program through the Volusia County Community Information Facebook page.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., DeBary Hall manager Tracy Mestre and education coordinator Lisa Perez will virtually escort viewers through an interesting aspect of the circa 1871 building, which was originally built by the city’s namesake Frederick deBary as a hunting estate.
For more information, visit www.fb.me/VolusiaCountyCommunityInformation
Front-porch photography: You’re invited to take part
Local artists Courtney and Kelly Canova, of The Canovas Photography, have launched “Socially Distant: The DeLand Porch Series,” a photography project aimed at documenting the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic.
DeLand residents may sign up to be photographed on their front porches from 10 feet away via www.calendly.com/kelly-canova/the-deland-porch-series.
“This series is a collection of family portraits that remind us that while we cannot control the things happening out in the world, we can find peace and joy in the moments we spend in our homes with the people we love most,” the Canovas said.
The five-minute photo shoot is free, and images are digitally sent to participants.
For more information, visit www.thecanovasphotography.com/the-deland-porch-series-corona-days-family-portraits.