Come this weekend, the days will seem shorter and the nights will seem longer, as most of the country, including Florida, switches from daylight-saving time to standard time.
Remember to set your clocks and watches BACK one hour before going to bed. (It’s time to “fall” back.)
At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will suddenly become 1 a.m., meaning you have the opportunity to regain the hour of sleep you lost during the change to daylight-saving time during the spring.
Standard time will remain in effect until March 14, 2021.