DeLand native Chelsea Warren’s daughter, Morgan Layne Kehrley, was born prematurely April 21. After months in the hospital, she is home with her family.
“She was born weighing 1 pound, 2 ounces, at 11.5 inches,” Warren said.
Warren spent two weeks of her pregnancy in Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies due to preeclampsia, which causes high blood pressure and extreme risk to the unborn child.
After an emergency cesarean, newborn Morgan spent 195 days in Orlando hospitals. The tiny baby had open-heart surgery and a feeding tube. Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, only her mother and her father, Greg Kehrley, could be with her.
Now, in time for Thanksgiving, Morgan Layne has joined her four brothers at home. She currently weighs a hefty 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7 months of age.
“We’re very excited to have her home. We have four boys, and this was our only girl,” Warren said.
Grandmother Sandy Warren, also of DeLand, said she can’t wait to meet Morgan.
“She’s a fighter,” Sandy Warren said. “I’m glad she’s home. There were so many times she almost came home and something happened.”
Morgan has a heart-shaped birthmark on her back.
“It just shows how much heart she has,” her mother said.
The whole family is overjoyed to have the newest member home, Chelsea Warren said, adding that the challenges of Morgan’s first months have taught the family many lessons.
“We’re excited, but it definitely is life-changing,” she said. “It kind of gives you a humble outlook. Everything you planned and expected has changed. It’s a new normal.”