Thirty-five percent of Volusia County voters have already voted in the presidential election, Elections Supervisor Lisa Lewis said this morning, Oct. 23.
The robust turnout 11 days before the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election prompted Lewis to make a bold prediction.
“I think we’re going to make 80 percent,” she said.
An 80-percent turnout for a presidential election would be a record, in Lewis’ experience. Voter turnout in the 2008 election was 75 percent, she said, with 73 percent of voters casting ballots in 2016.
By the end of the day Oct. 22, a total of 144,771 votes had been cast in Volusia County, with Democrats taking the lead among mail-in voters, and Republicans ahead among those voting early in person.
Volusia County has 434,837 registered voters. Of those, 159,850 are registered with the Republican Party, while 144,211 are Democrats. Another 123,375 are registered with no party affiliation (NPA) and 7,401 are registered with minor parties.
The Oct. 22 tally on the Volusia County Elections Office website showed 107,888 total mail-in votes, and 36,883 early votes.
Among those votes, 46,802 Democrats had voted by mail-in ballot, along with 36,453 Republicans. At early voting locations, 17,987 Republicans had cast ballots, along with 11,800 Democrats.
Early voting continues daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., through Sunday, Nov. 1. Locations in West Volusia are the Elections Office at 1750 S. Woodland Blvd., and inside Deltona City Hall at 2345 Providence Blvd.