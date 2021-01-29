The Jan. 26 School Board meeting was Dr. Carmen Balgobin’s final one as superintendent.
Balgobin, a deputy superintendent, stepped up to the plate when Volusia County Schools Superintendent Scott Fritz went on medical leave last summer. After months of treatment, Fritz is slated to return to the superintendent’s seat at the next School Board meeting.
As her final meeting as superintendent came to a close, members of the School Board thanked Balgobin for her leadership during a tumultuous time dominated by combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She stepped up,” Board Member Jamie Haynes said. “There are seasoned superintendents out there that haven’t even held it together as well as you have.”
“I have learned so much this past seven months,” Balgobin said. “Thank you for your unconditional support, but, most importantly, I want to thank you for your trust.”
The School Board next meets for a workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, followed by a regular meeting at 3:30 p.m. at the DeLand administrative complex, 200 N. Clara Ave.