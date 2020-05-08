Announcement from the Florida Department of Transportation:
In conjunction with the Governor’s Safe. Smart. Step by Step plan to reopen Florida and LYNX resuming a normal schedule, SunRail resumed regular service on May 11 while still implementing measures to keep riders and workers safe.
SunRail has taken extra precautions to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, including increasing frequency of cleaning onboard and at station platforms. Train interiors are being disinfected nightly, hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed onboard and when possible, an extra passenger vehicle will be added to allow for increased social distancing.
Station ambassadors are provided with sanitizing supplies to disinfect all station equipment and frequently touched surfaces throughout the day. In addition, materials from the Florida Department of Health educating on the prevention of spreading germs have been installed along the corridor.
The Florida Department of Transportation reminds all riders to adhere to social distancing as much as possible, while onboard and on-platform, to respect others’ personal space, and encourages wearing masks while traveling on SunRail.
All regular SunRail Connection service on LYNX will resume on May 11 as well.
SunRail operates Monday–Friday between DeBary in Volusia County and Poinciana in Osceola County. To view SunRail’s service map and full schedule, please visit SunRail.com.
— Communications Specialist Jessica Ottaviano, FDOT