Two Volusia County COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, have been delayed due to a flurry of storms in the middle of the U.S. that have disrupted delivery of the vaccine. While Florida is experiencing a week of warm days and cool evenings, the winter storms battering the middle of the country have made deliveries to the sunshine state difficult.
Individuals registered to receive their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Volusia County Fairgrounds Wednesday, Feb. 18, have been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at the fairgrounds.
According to county officials, all individuals scheduled to receive their first shot Feb. 18 will be contacted via Sharecare, the state’s pre-registration platform, to confirm their new appointments.
Individuals registered to receive their second vaccine shot at the Volusia County Fairgrounds Feb. 18 have been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, also at the fairgrounds. These individuals will receive an email from Eventbrite confirming their new appointment.
Publix pharmacies have also been affected by the inclement weather. The Publix COVID-19 registration portal was scheduled to reopen Feb. 18 but has been delayed.
