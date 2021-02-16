Publix’s previously scheduled COVID-19 vaccine registration window for Wednesday, Feb. 17, has been canceled due to inclement weather.
Any previously scheduled vaccination appointments for Wednesday or Thursday, Feb. 17 and 18, are not affected by this change.
“We know how important administering this vaccine is, so we deeply regret the need to cancel Wednesday’s scheduling event,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a press release. “Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling.”
In the meantime, additional pharmacies should begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adults age 65 and older soon.
