In an email to students, staff, and faculty, Stetson University announced that five student athletes who were returning to campus for practice have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 64 athletes were tested July 8 ahead of the fall sports season. Of the five positive cases, four are self-isolating off campus, and one is quarantined on campus “in an area set aside for that specific purpose,” the email reads.
According to the email, “They have no in-person contact with other students, faculty or staff.”
Stetson plans a campus-wide “COVID-19 Pilot Testing Program” the week of July 20 for the DeLand campus. Family Health Source will provide testing to faculty, staff, and students, even if they are asymptomatic, for this limited time.
The pilot program aims to “understand COVID-19 in our current community and inform practices for the fall,” according to the university.
Newly installed President Chris Roellke has scheduled a slate of webinars for faculty and students throughout July as part of a listening and learning tour.
Fall classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 13.
After community input, and several working groups assigned the task, the university announced June 16 that in-person classes are scheduled to begin on campus Aug. 13.
