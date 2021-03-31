Stetson University athletics saw busy week

For the second consecutive week, the Stetson University beach volleyball team is ranked 14th in the nation according to an AVCA Beach Volleyball coaches’ poll. The Hatter team was 9-3 at the last ranking. Those in front of Stetson include Florida State and Southern California ranked No. 1, followed by LSU, UCLA, Cal Poly, Hawaii, Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine, Grand Canyon, TCU, California, Florida Atlantic and Florida International.
Stetson baseball pitcher Nick Durgin has been named the ASUN Pitcher of the Week. This is the first award for Durgin this year.
The Stetson men’s basketball team participated in the postseason College Basketball Invitational Tournament played in Daytona Beach. This is the first postseason play that Stetson has taken part in since stepping up to NCAA Division 1 competition. The Hatters played Bowling Green in the first round, while Coastal Carolina faced Bryant, Longwood played Pepperdine, and Bellarmine, another ASUN team, met Army.
South Florida was the last school to win this tournament, while other winners include North Texas, Wyoming, Nevada, Loyola Chicago, Siena, Santa Clara, Pittsburgh, Oregon, Virginia Commonwealth, Oregon State and Tulsa.
The Stetson baseball team stopped Alabama, 9-4, with Eric Foggo hitting a home run.
The Lady Hatter softball team was stopped by Florida Gulf Coast, 7-6. Jordyn Stanfill hit a home run for Stetson and collected four RBIs.