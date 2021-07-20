Stetson Sports News: DeGrom added to ASUN Conference Hall of Fame
PHOTO BY ROB BAKER

Stetson’s Jacob deGrom will join 27 individuals who comprise the ASUN Conference Hall of Fame. DeGrom becomes the sixth Stetson University representative in the ASUN Hall of Fame. He is best-known for his pitching. 

DeGrom is a three-time MLB All-Star selection, as well as being the National League Cy Young Award-winner in 2018 and 2019. 

His induction will take place with a virtual reception Monday, Oct. 18. He will be joining Hatter ASUN greats Kristy Brown, women’s basketball; Dr. Taryn Lynn Morgan, tennis and volleyball; Chris Westervelt, baseball; Corey Kluber, baseball; and Dr. Glenn Wilkes, basketball/administrator.