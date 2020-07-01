Despite uncertainties for Volusia County Schools caused by COVID-19, there has been a piece of good news for teachers: On June 25, Gov. DeSantis signed into law a bill aimed at increasing teacher salaries. Some $500 million will be parceled out to districts to raise the wages of teachers and other employees.
The goal is a yearly base salary of at least $47,500. While Florida’s overall average teacher pay is currently around $48,784, according to the National Education Association, starting pay in Volusia County is about $39,000, according to the school district’s 2019 compensation manual.
“Each school district and charter school shall use its share of the allocation to increase the minimum base salary for full-time classroom teachers … plus certified pre kindergarten teachers funded in the Florida Education Finance Program, to at least $47,500, or to the maximum amount achievable based on the allocation,” the bill reads.
— Eli Witek