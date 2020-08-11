A suicidal former DeLand police officer is receiving treatment at a DeLand hospital after a four-hour standoff with DeLand police and Volusia County Sheriff's deputies.
The standoff ended peacefully at around 12:30 p.m. today, after causing lockdowns at DeLand City Hall, the Stetson University campus and businesses in Downtown DeLand.
It all started with a 911 call from a relative of the man who lives in Maryland. The relative said former officer Theodore Melton had been in contact to say goodbye, and that he was planning to take his own life, DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said at a press conference this afternoon.
By the time officers were dispatched to Melton’s home in DeLand, he had already left.
"We started pinging his phone," Umberger said. "Deputy sheriffs were able to pick him up and start following him, and then it was a lengthy kind of follow. They attempted stop sticks, and we ended up here at the hospital."
At one point, Melton told deputies he had shot himself, which turned out not to be true.
His dark red Dodge Ram pickup ended up near the ambulance bay at the AdventHealth DeLand hospital, where Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and a deputy who had served in the military with Melton tried to reason with him.
"He had at least five firearms on him, including one high-powered rifle," Chitwood said.
"As negotiations went on, he established a rapport with Adam Clausen — Deputy Clausen — they were in the service together — and [Sergeant] Jeff Wingard, and eventually myself," he added. "He tossed out of the window about four firearms, and he kept one on him, and eventually, we were able to get him to open the door. When we opened the door, we were able to seize the firearm and seize him."
Melton is receiving treatment at AdventHealth DeLand for injuries sustained after law-enforcement officers fired beanbag rounds at him, and he will be receiving treatment under the Florida Mental Health Act, commonly called the Baker Act.
"Through the joint efforts of the DeLand Police Department and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, we were able to end this incident without a shot being fired," Chitwood said. "Nobody's hurt, and everybody's going home safe. That's the most important thing that came out of this."
Chitwood said he, Clausen and Wingard took their time during the negotiations, and even went along with Melton getting his affairs in order, allowing him to change his beneficiary on something.
The sheriff said that while he was grateful the incident was peacefully resolved, the incident itself raises mixed feelings.
"It makes you feel good, in a way. it makes you feel horrible, in a way. it makes me feel horrible that somebody gave 21 years of their life to defend this country, and yet, we can't give these folks the proper treatment when they come home," Chitwood said. "It's like they're discarded. And then we're left to deal with it, with the residual effects of it. It makes me feel good that it ended with nobody getting hurt."
Melton was involved in a 2017 incident where he barricaded himself inside his home and shot himself in the abdomen, before eventually surrendering to law enforcement.
About a month later, he was alleged to have pulled a gun on his girlfriend and another person inside a DeLand Starbucks.
UPDATED 10:15 a.m.: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is on scene at AdventHealth DeLand, and negotiators are trying to reason with the man and get him to surrender. The man is apparently in the hospital’s ambulance bay near the emergency room entrance.
Original story continues below
Police have a man surrounded at the DeLand hospital this morning, after he came to DeLand City Hall for a short time and threatened to harm himself and others.
At 8:37 a.m., DeLand city officials urged residents to stay away from DeLand City Hall after the man, who had apparently shot himself, went there.
DeLand city spokesman Chris Graham said the man came to City Hall for a short time and then left.
“Preliminarily, there was a guy who apparently shot himself somewhere in the county, and [he] has been driving around making threatening claims against people, basically threatening himself and others if they try to stop him,” Graham said.
Stetson University also issued a Hatter Alert to students and faculty on campus, urging them to shelter in place, and Downtown DeLand businesses were warned to lock up.
As of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Graham said the man was in the parking lot at AdventHealth DeLand on West Plymouth Avenue, and that police had a perimeter set up around his location.
The hospital was said to be on lockdown, and people were being turned away Tuesday morning.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.