Spiritual Side: Vivacity to perform free outdoor concert Sunday, March 7

Emmaus Lutheran Church in Orange City is hosting an outdoor concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7.
Heather Thorn, a xylophone virtuoso, performs as part of the group Vivacity. The band plays music from the 1920s to the classics of today.
There is no charge to attend; a freewill offering will be collected.
Bring a lawn chair to hear the music, or listen from your vehicle. Masks are required.
The church is at 2500 S. Volusia Ave.
Activities at 1st Christian Church of DeLand
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo continues her Lenten messages, encouraging fasting and prayer, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 7, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand. You can take part in the sanctuary or live on the church’s Facebook page. The service can be watched later by clicking on the “video” tab or looking at the news feed.
All worship services include praise songs, special music, various prayers, open Communion for all believers in Jesus Christ, Scripture and the pastoral message.
Pastor Elizabeth welcomes visitors from the community into the church office on Tuesdays between 9 a.m. and noon. Please call 386-734-0677 to make an appointment.
The Lenten Bible study on the Book of Philippians is on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 1. Call the church office for a link.
Come to the sanctuary at 3:30 p.m. Mondays to participate in a prayer group or to submit prayer requests.
Free tutoring is offered 3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays, with Dr. Janet Raney, Kris Sternberg and Sue Brague. Follow the signs to the entrance.
‘Objection!’
On this Sunday, March 7, First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will observe the third Sunday of Lent by studying John’s Gospel, 2:13-22. Pastor Michael Bodger’s sermon “Objection!” mirrors the situation when Jesus enters the cauldron of the dynamic and materialistic Temple of Jerusalem.
In the mayhem of the courts, Christ dares to step into the lives of the marketeers to whip and scatter and overturn tables and drive out the sacrificial animals. He says, “Get out of here! How dare you turn my Father’s house into a market!”
We certainly object when someone steps into our lives to tell us all the things we are doing wrong! Going either into defense mode to justify or attack mode to avert the accusations, rarely do we take the time to reflect on what others say, especially in the public domain. Objections defer our considering the truth of criticism, which instead should trigger a thoughtful reality check.
First Pres offers the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship experiences by livestreaming on Facebook and by recordings through the church website (www.fpcdeland. org) at any time. During both services, there is a children’s church in the Art Room for ages 4-10 and a nursery for infants through age 3 by reservations through the office by noon Fridays.
At large, the congregation continues reading and discussing Heidi Haverkamp’s book of Lenten meditations, Holy Solitude. In the book, available online or by sharing with others, Pastor Haverkamp shares and considers a collection of writings by hermits, saints, prophets and rebels to deepen our Godly walk in Lent. Please refer to First Presbyterian’s Facebook page for more details.
First Pres will offer more Food Distribution Drive- Thru events 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, and Saturday, March 20, to deliver more than 700 boxes of food each time for the hungry of our community. Follow the signs at 724 N. Woodland Blvd.
1st UMC to look at the rogues crucified with Jesus
The Advent season is such an important part of the Christian calendar, and First United Methodist Church of DeLand is continuing to focus on the lives and events that played a part in this significant season.
First Church has already examined the impact Thomas (the Doubter) and Judas (the Betrayer) had on the last days of Jesus’ time on Earth.
On Sunday, March 7, the church will be looking at the rogues, the two men who were crucified along with Jesus. One was a scoffer; one was a confessor. What impact on the Easter story did their lives have?
On March 14, First Church will be delving into the character Pilate (the Powerless), a man caught between the religious zealots and the power of politics and the Roman government.
Each of these characters played an important role in those last days of Jesus’ time before He returned to Heaven 40 days after the Resurrection. Come discover just how and what their lives can say to each of us.
First Church provides a drive-in service at 8 a.m. in Building 6, a contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. in the Life Enrichment Center, and a traditional service at 11 a.m. in the main sanctuary.
The 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services are streamed live on Facebook on the First Church DeLand page, or they can be accessed through the website at Firstchurchdeland.org.
First Church offices are open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call the office for more information at 386-734-5113.
‘Listen: One. Alone.’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
On March 7, the Rev. Ben Collins will present “Listen: One. Alone.” Starting with a scriptural paraphrase, “Learn to love God with integrity of heart, mind, soul and strength,” Collins explores what happens if we neglect the simple foundation of heart, mind, soul and strength, and thus fill our lives with a flurry of activity. We’ll be screaming into the noise, but we will not find peace. In turn, we will not make our highest contribution to ourselves, our families, our communities and this world we share.
Come and listen. Hear the wholeness. Mute the noise. Everyone is welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@ gmail.com.