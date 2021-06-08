Spiritual Side: Visit First United Methodist to learn about the story of Abraham

Taking a look at Abraham
School’s out for summer, and the hectic business of summertime living has begun. Often, the summer routines are far more complicated than the very structured routines of the school year.
Our spiritual lives can be like that sometimes, too. We trod along the pathway of life with everything going rather routinely, and then all of the sudden, we hit a bump in the road and our lives seem all out of kilter, spiritually speaking.
This is true of some of the Old Testament heroes whose lives First United Methodist Church of DeLand has been examining in the sermon series “They Walked With God.” Recently, the church looked at the walk of Gideon, who was asked by God to go against the massive Midianite army with only 300 men who knew how to drink water the right way. Gideon’s faith was shaken but not stirred, as his faith in God and obedience to God’s directions afforded the Israelites a great victory.
The hero of the Old Testament to be examined this week is Abraham. Abraham had many challenges to face in his walk with God, yet his faith never wavered.
There is an old children’s song that says, “Abraham had many sons, many sons had Father Abraham …” And we have come to know that Abraham was considered to be the father of many nations. Yet he still faced a plethora of challenges and obstacles that made his journey to the fulfillment of God’s plan for his life difficult at times.
You’re encouraged to attend First United Methodist this Sunday, June 13, to find out what Abraham’s challenges say about our lives today, and how the things he faced can give us courage and increase our faith to overcome our challenges, as well.
Call 386-734-5113 for more information about the church.
Discussion of LGBTQ+ issues at Mosaic UU
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets online via Zoom at 11 a.m. every Sunday. On Sunday, June 13, as part of the Summer Sharing Series (services that encourage participation and active listening), the congregation will honor the Pulse nightclub victims with a discussion of LGBTQ+ issues. Facilitator Rorry McAllister will guide everyone through the service. All are welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@ gmail.com.
‘How does your garden grow?’
On Sunday, June 13, Pastor Michael Bodger of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will read from Mark 4:26-32 to open his sermon “How Does Your Garden Grow?” at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. This familiar parable of the mustard seed relates to how we, in our fast-paced world, might feel misled to think that “things just happen.” Startlingly, this Scripture might suggest otherwise.
The full blossoming of our Christian lives depends on our environment, choices and practices. To make our growing conditions like those of the mustard tree, which welcomes birds to make nests, we must examine our company, Bible study and devotions to make our conditions “just right.”
As we enter into the summer months, Pastor Bodger challenges church members to take stock of their lives. Just how does your garden grow?
As summer arrives, First Presbyterian School will host its 60th graduation ceremony and close the school year. On www.fpcdschool.org or Facebook, the well-produced and interesting virtual program about the 60-year growth and character of the day school remains available to all.
1st Christian Church activities
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand presents Part II of her Malachi sermon at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 13. The service includes music provided by Christina Coulter; open Communion for all believers in Jesus Christ, delivered by the Elders of the Day; the reading of Malachi 3:8-10; and prayer requests.
Saturday, June 12, is a busy day for First Christian, with the Disciple Men’s Breakfast at 8 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in DeLand. To make reservations, call Lee Gartside at 386-734-6078.
By 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12, clients from The Bridge homeless shelter, with Michael Forrester as director, will be arriving at the church as volunteers to prepare the church’s playground for the Temple Learning Center Camp. The camp, under Director Voloria Manning, starts at 8 a.m. Monday, June 14, in the church’s fellowship hall. The Volusia County Summer BreakSpot Food Service Program will provide breakfast and lunch for camp participants and anyone from the community.