Spiritual Side: Virtual services continue for Sunday services; all may attend

‘The Daring of Dietrich Bonhoeffer’
On Sunday, Dec. 27, Dan Gribben, retired professor of literature, artist and musician, presents “The Daring of Dietrich Bonhoeffer.”
By the late 1920s, Dietrich Bonhoeffer had established himself as Germany’s brightest young theologian. He was, however, disillusioned with the way theology was being professed and studied by the conservative establishment in the Lutheran church.
After spending a year studying and traveling in America, Bonhoeffer went back to Europe on a mission to reform the way Christianity was being practiced. He also involved himself with those who opposed Hitler, with the result that he was interned in 1943, then tortured and finally executed in 1945, a month before V-E Day.
Bonhoeffer’s life journey is one of the most inspiring stories to come out of the tragic arc of the 20th century
‘You Cannot Serve Two Masters’
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand will deliver the sermon “You Cannot Serve Two Masters” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27. The Scripture for the day is Matthew 6:24, which will be read by an elder.
Julie Rechner, music director, will provide special music for the service.
