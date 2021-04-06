Spiritual Side: Virtual celebration set for 60th birthday of church school

The First Presbyterian School Board is pleased to announce the upcoming virtual celebration of the 60th birthday of First Presbyterian School DeLand. The date has been set for Sunday, May 16.
The School Board is requesting former students, parents, staff and friends of the school to lend or send pictures, personal updates and/or a fond memory of your school experience. All shared information can be sent to fpsoffice8@gmail.com, or you can stop by the school office.
The School Board is preparing a video presentation of memories, pictures and history of the school. They look forward to hearing from you.
Free Movie Night at Holy Presence
The Episcopal Church of the Holy Presence in DeLand has restarted its Free Movie Night. The first date will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
The movie will be Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr.
The church is at 355 N. Kepler Road.
Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are required.
Popcorn will be served.
Life in His name
On Sunday, April 11, First Presbyterian Church of DeLand once again will eagerly open its pulpit to Katie Rives, the Dubuque seminarian who has been interning under Pastor Michael Bodger since September 2020. Rives has graciously contributed to the life and spiritual growth of First Pres during her internship.
This Sunday, she will take her message from John 20:19-31, when the resurrected Jesus first appears to His disciples in a room locked for fear of invaders. The passage finds Jesus standing among the overjoyed disciples, saying “Peace be with you!”
Rives will expound upon the legacy and the community of the early church, sprung into existence by Jesus’ words, “As the Father has sent me, I am sending you. Receive the Holy Spirit.” Such transformation through the Holy Spirit impacted those disciples and continues to affect believers throughout history and now.
After their Lenten preparation for Easter, Children’s Church will focus on the gift of compassion through a weekly Bible story with opportunities for children to share, imagine, color and create. Hopefully, the youngsters will feel inspired to turn concepts of compassion into their personal actions each week after learning of them in class.
Children ages 4-11 do meet in the art room during the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services April 11-May 30, under the leadership of trained teachers in the program officially titled an illustrated compassion: Learning to Love Like God.
First Pres does offer a nursery for children through age 3 during both worship services. Staffed by trained and vetted workers, the class requires a reservation.
First Pres will hold another Food Distribution Drive-Thru next Saturday, April 17, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Each family will receive two boxes, each of which holds one week’s supply for four. Volunteers guide cars approaching from West Pennsylvania Avenue into lines on the parking lot, where church members load cars. First Pres has been providing almost 1,500 boxes at each event to help feed our community. Sources of the food include The Society of St. Andrew and Farmers to Families.
Activities at 1st Christian Church of DeLand
The Rev. David Cortes is the guest minister for First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 11. The sermon topic is “Without the Power,” based on Acts, Chapter 2.
The worship service includes opening praise music, prayer requests, special music and open Communion for all believers in Jesus Christ.
Adult Sunday school is offered at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Every Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary, prayers are lifted up for those in need, as well as for the church in general, community-service organizations and the nation. Praises are shared for successes during the previous week. The prayer service is open to congregants and guests.
Homework HotSpot is available at 4 p.m. Thursdays when school is in session. Preregistration is not required. Call 386-734-6078 to make reservations for the Men’s Breakfast on Saturday, April 10.
‘Unsubscribe From Noise to Silence’
Moving forward into the second quarter of 2021, the focus for the next few weeks at First United Methodist Church of DeLand will be choosing what is best in a world filled with distractions. The sermon series will be called “Unsubscribe.”
On Sunday, April 11, the church will be looking at how to “Unsubscribe From Noise to Silence.” In our world, we are bombarded with information, sounds and images that try to capture our attention and garner our interest. How do we filter out some sounds and images and find a quiet time to reflect and focus on those things of a more spiritual and meaningful purpose?
You’re encouraged to join one of First United Methodist’s three services to find out how you can find a time for silence.
The church provides in-person traditional worship at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center. All three services are streamed live on Facebook on the First Church DeLand page, or they can be accessed through the website at Firstchurchdeland.org.
The office is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 386-734-5113.
‘Come Back to the Well’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. On April 11, the service is titled “Come Back to the Well.”
It is said that you cannot serve from an empty well. After a year of living in a global pandemic, how is your soul?
The Rev. Tracie Barrett shares why spiritual practices are important, as well as different ways to fill our own wells.
Worship leader Judy Raymond will guide everyone through the service. Everyone is welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.