Spiritual Side: Unitarians continue to host Zoom services

Economics — Past, Present, Future’
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to join over Zoom from 10:15 to 10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins. The Zoom ID for Sunday services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the speaker will be Vernon S. Moore, a graduate of Bethune-Cookman University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration. He is a multitalented entrepreneur and leader in the financial-services industry, sharing his vast knowledge training and developing people to become business owners in Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties.
Moore is the webmaster and social-media coordinator for the West Volusia Branch NAACP, and is chairman of the Economic Development Committee, where he organizes financial wellness, homeownership and workforce seminars. He has created the website mylocalminoritybusiness. com, which is dedicated to networking minority businesses in Florida.
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom. The Book and Poetry clubs meet monthly, the Covenant Group meets every two weeks, and the Men’s Group meets weekly. To learn more, contact the church through www. uudeland.org.
Unitarians are an open-minded, open-hearted spiritual community, where all are welcomed to learn together.
‘You Are Responsible … Not God’
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand will deliver the sermon “You Are Responsible … Not God” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. The sermon is based on Psalm 78:1-22.
The service begins with music by Julie Rechner; open Communion for all believers is offered during the service. Masks are required, and social distancing is practiced in the sanctuary.
The service can be viewed on Facebook at First Christian Church - DeLand Disciples of Christ. Click on the “Videos” tab.
An adult Sunday-school class takes place at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary based on the Gospel of John.
The church is collecting a special offering Nov. 15 and 22 to benefit the colleges, universities, seminaries and divinity houses affiliated with the denomination.
First Christian is proud to have two members, Robin Ashton and Hanna h Mulroney, at tending Disciple College Barton in Wilson, North Carolina, known for a curriculum focused on leadership abilities, global comprehension, and analytic thinking.
The Disciple Men’s Breakfast is at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Hunter’s Restaurant, 202 N. Woodland Blvd. in Downtown DeLand.
Dr. Janet Raney offers free tutoring in the church education building 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call the church office at 386-734- 0677 to register.
‘Grace and Perception’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation while not meeting face to face, is meeting online every Sunday morning at 11.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the service is titled “Grace and Perception.” During the holidays, it is customary for families getting together to say grace before meals in order to ask for blessings for the future.
Is grace only present when things are going well? Is there grace present in struggle?
Join Matthew Pargeter-Villarreal as he explores our relationship with grace and just what it means when we talk about it.
Worship leader Judy Raymond will lead the congregation through the service.
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail. com.
Activities at First Pres DeLand
This Sunday, Nov. 15, at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, Pastor Michael Bodger will continue to explore Jesus’ final teachings in Matthew’s Gospel, Chapter 25. At both the 9 a.m. contemporary service and the 11 a.m. traditional service (as well as on the recorded offerings on Facebook and fpcdeland. org), Pastor Bodger will lead the congregations in Holy Communion and a rare consideration of final judgment in the sermon “Well Done.”
Last week, the Scripture and sermon left listeners with a question, “What do you mean that there are those who will have the door shut on them? So be ready!”
Continuing that teaching, Jesus warns that consequences of not using our God-given gifts for the Kingdom do exist. In the parable of the “good and faithful servant, who had done much,” we observe the “ready” servant welcomed into the presence of Christ.
This call to action underwrites the First Pres Vision about becoming fully engaged in reaching up to God, reaching in to one another, and reaching out to the broken world we live in, even though we ourselves stand broken as well.
How to discover our gifts? The First Pres Facebook page and website inform members and welcomed visitors about many of the activities of its ministry, and opportunities to discover and use personal gifts.
Important reminders from the church calendar include Operation Christmas Child ending its collection Nov. 15 with details on the website, as well as the several Bible studies offered both in person and on Zoom to grow our spiritual lives.
This month, the church is observing “30 Days Thankful.” Congregation members have received an email with daily devotions and prompts for practicing thankfulness. You can acquire printed booklets in the church office, or you can follow on Facebook for daily posts with those prompts and Scripture.
In these challenging times, you’re encouraged to follow this gift of cultivating a culture of gratitude and even share your thankful reflections online and in person.
Look at First Pres’ online resources. Also for further details, call the church office at 386-734-6212, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The church honors COVID protocol, posted on-site, for all visits and events: “Wash up, back up and mask up” keeps us safe. To gain entry to the church office, ring the doorbell or phone to let them know you have arrived.