Spiritual Side: Two churches to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on Oct. 28 and 29

Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29 in Orange City
St. Jude’s Episcopal Church in Orange City is hosting a Trunk or Treat 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The Pumpkin Patch will also be open.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
The church is at 815 E. Graves Ave. in Orange City.
‘Building Celebration’
On Sunday, Oct. 25, Pastor Owen Stricklin of First United Methodist Church of DeLand will conclude the sermon series “CommUNITY.” The focus will be on “Building Celebration,” based on 1 Thessalonians 5:12-18.
During the 11 a.m. service, special music will be provided by the Rodriguez brothers, Stetson University graduates renowned for their tenor voices.
Following the 11 a.m. service, there will be a picnic on the grounds of Building 6. Reservations are required.
Those who wish to view a live Sunday-morning service may now view it on the internet. Go to Firstchurchdeland.org, and click on “sermon/media” during the time of the service.
The annual “Halloween Trunk or Treat” will take place at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, in the LEC parking lot. The church will supply all the “treats” for the trunks. Special prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated trunks. There will be no costume contest this year. Those wishing to provide a van or car trunk should contact Barbara Stricklin at 386-734-5113.
1st Congregational of Orange City returning to in-person worship Nov. 1
First Congregational Church of Orange City, United Church of Christ, at 201 W. University Ave., announces that it will return to worship in its historic sanctuary Sunday, Nov. 1, which is All Saints’ Day. The church will celebrate the lives of those who have died.
Visit the website at www. orangecityucc.org, or call the church office at 386- 775-2462.
Clean water and St. Johns River resiliency
Fi r s t Uni t a r ia n Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. On Oct. 25, Gabbie Milch of the St. Johns Riverkeeper will speak about St. Johns River resiliency and clean water.
Those wishing to virtually attend the service are encouraged to join over Zoom from 10:15 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins.
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom: The Book and Poetry clubs each meet monthly, the Covenant Group meets every two weeks, and the Men’s Group meets weekly. The Zoom ID for Sunday services will be the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
Visit www.uudeland.org to learn more.
‘Take Home’ sack lunch
On Sunday, Oct. 25, after the 10:45 a.m. service at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand, Brenda Morales will host a “Take Home” sack lunch to commemorate Pastor Appreciation Month. The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo, the Rev. Dr. David Cortes, the Rev. Dr. Fernando Morales and the Rev. Dr. Joe Risse all get first picks. The congregation and visitors get “Take Home” sacks as well.
Dr. Janet Raney has the Homework Hotspot tutoring program operating 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. At 6 p.m., middle- and high-school teens meet for youth-group activities. Participants are to enter by the office door and come down the hallway to the Youth Room.
Prayer Group at 3:30 p.m. Mondays in the sanctuary is open to anyone wanting prayer or asking prayer for family/friends.
Bahá’ís to discuss ‘Forging a Path to Racial Justice’
The Bahá’ís of DeLand invite all who seek a path to racial justice to participate in a Zoom discussion at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. It will be an open discussion of the national Bahá’í statement “Forging a Path to Racial Justice” found on Page 8A in this edition. Join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom. us/j/8784245248.
Call Tom Armistead at 904-651-5836 with questions.
‘Does It Make a Difference?’
Mosa ic Unita rian U n i v e r s a l i s t Congregation is meeting online every Sunday at 11 a.m. On Sunday, Oct. 25, the service is titled “Does It Make a Difference?” Ben Collins, founder of Collective Church, will explore this topic.
Jan Holloway will guide everyone through the service.
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail. com.
First Pres DeLand activities
At First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, on Sunday, Oct. 25, Pastor Michael Bodger will step away from his recent series on the “Gospel of Matthew” to recognize our heritage in the Reformed Church. At the 11 a.m. service, First Pres will celebrate Reformation Sunday with its annual Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan procession. There will be a showing of tartan flags and traditional music to recognize the Presbyterian Church’s heritage from Scottish- American culture. The service in the sanctuary will begin and end with the playing of bagpipes. The message will be “True Freedom,” built around John 8:31-36.
First Pres supports Family Renew, a program that finds and helps families who experience homelessness. Lynn Blackmon can respond to inquiries at 386-804-4200.
Another community mission involves helping in the kitchen at The Bridge, a new shelter for needy and homeless citizens. Once monthly, volunteers provide a complete donated meal at the site.
Join Pastor Bodger on the campus basketball court for “Sit and Talk Awhile” at 3 p.m. Wednesdays to chat about Sunday sermons and life in general.
At 2 p.m. Thursdays, members are meeting virtually by Zoom. To arrange an invitation for participation, call Barbara Hughes at the church office at 386- 734-6212.