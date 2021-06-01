Spiritual Side: Truck Sale June 5 offers baked goods, BBQ and vendors

A Truck Sale is planned 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Presence in DeLand. Baked goods, barbecue and vendors of various types (jewelry, crafts, used household goods, etc.) will be on hand.
The church is at 355 N. Kepler Road.
Pastor Robert McWaid to preach June 6 in Orange City
The Rev. Robert McWaid, minister emeritus, will lead worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 6, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Orange City. His sermon topic will be “Who Are We and What Do We Believe?”
McWaid was pastor of the church 1985-99.
The Congregational Church is part of a merger of four denominations resulting in the United Church of Christ. The Congregational Church ordained Antoinette Brown as the first regularly ordained female minister in the country in 1853.
You’re encouraged to visit and get to know the church.
1st Christian Church activities
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand begins a new series for worship Sunday, June 6, from Malachi 3:8- 10, “Did You Know. …”
The 10:45 a.m. service includes joyful music played by Christina Coulter, an uplifting welcome by Kathy Porr, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Carrasquillo, and Communion opened to all believers, served by the elders of the day.
Dorothy Ashton makes the service available on Facebook at First Christian Church - DeLand Disciples, and Instagram at @fccofdeland provides news on events and inspirational posts.
Sunday school is offered to adults in the church library, with coffee and treats at 9:30 a.m. The study for June is “Jesus Teaches About Faith,” coming from Matthew Chapters 6, 8, 9 and 14.
Call Lee Gartside at 386-734-6078 about the men’s breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12.
Summer day camp is offered at the church facility June 14-July 30, with Voloria Manning as the director. Sign-up and registration are available at 8 a.m. Monday, June 14, if not already registered through the county.
First Christian Church is happy to announce that the denomination’s Florida conference center — The Retreat at Silver Springs, 6455 E. Silver Springs Blvd. (State Road 40) — will be providing various opportunities for overnight weekly camps. Director Mary Beth Harper can be called at 352-236-2302 or emailed through info@theretreatatsilversprings.org for more information.
Discussing transcending mystery and wonder
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets online via Zoom at 11 a.m. every Sunday. This Sunday, June 6, begins the Summer Sharing Series — services that encourage participation and active listening.
On June 6, the congregation will discuss the first of the six Sources of UU: “Direct experience of that transcending mystery and wonder, affirmed in all cultures, which moves us to a renewal of the spirit and an openness to the forces which create and uphold life.” Facilitator Teresa Leary will guide everyone through the service. All are welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
The life of Ruth
The summer temperatures that Florida is so famous for seem to have arrived, along with the beginning of the hurricane season.
This is often like our lives when situations heat us up for a season and the storms and trials of life blow in, leaving behind a lot of work to be done to get things back to a sense of normalcy.
At First United Methodist Church of DeLand, in continuing the sermon series “They Walked With God,” the church will be examining the life of Ruth on Sunday, June 6.
Ruth’s story is one of relocation from Israel to Moab, a famine, family deaths, and a tough decision as to whether to move back to her homeland or to stay with her mother-in-law, Naomi. Ruth and Naomi had to look to a family relative, Boaz, for help, and, in the end, Ruth married Boaz.
How does the life of this woman of faith from the Old Testament speak to our lives today? Join the congregation at one of the services this Sunday to find out: at traditional in-person worship at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, or at a 9:30 a.m. contemporary service in the Family Life Center. All three services are streamed live on Facebook on the First Church DeLand page or through the website at Firstchurchdeland.org.
Reordering
This Sunday, June 6, Pastor Michael Bodger of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will read from the Gospel of Mark, 3:20-35. Through parables, Jesus urges critical Jewish leaders and his disciples to examine their relationship to the norms of their society. Topics include the ways of the world, the configuration of family, and the existence of another way to live.
Just as Christ challenged that audience so long ago, He asks us to question where we find ourselves in relation to the whims and calls of today’s world. Pastor Bodger will challenge each of us to perceive that our actions — pursuant to the Gospel — urge a reordering of our living into that other way.
Having just celebrated the 60th anniversary of First Presbyterian School, the church encourages people to experience the virtual program of the school’s history. The production includes photographs of decades of associates and events of the school, as well as spiritual-musical background. This recording can be viewed at www.fpcdschool.org or on Facebook.
Presbyterian Women announce that Mary Hoffmann has received the organization’s Honorary Life Membership. In her continual spirit of Christian service, Mary has greatly contributed diversely to the life of First Pres and the community, for which the Presbyterian Women reward her with great love and appreciation.
First Pres offers spiritual formation for families. June 6 is Promotion Sunday, in which rising kindergartners, children in grades two and three, and middle-schoolers receive recognition during services.
Also, “Building Faith Brick by Brick,” the curriculum for Children’s Summer Church for ages 4-10, will kick off June 6 during both services in the art room. Children will explore Bible stories using Duplo and Lego blocks, and the staff welcomes any donations you can offer to help supply the toys.