Spiritual Side: St. Jude’s plans for outdoor Fall Festival on Oct. 24

St. Jude’s Yard Sale and Fall Festival
More than a month in advance, St. Jude’s Episcopal Church in Orange City is planning for its Fall Festival, which will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The festival will be entirely outside.
Part of the festivities includes spaces for vendors to sell their merchandise. Each space is approximately 10 feet by 10 feet. Tables will not be furnished, and no food is to be sold in your area unless packaged for home use.
A donation for each space is $25. Spaces will be socially distanced, not back-to-back, so vendors will be able to sell products on all sides.
Those interested in participating can sign up and pay through the website www. stjudescentralflorida.org/ events. Please call to reserve space so as not to duplicate businesses. A space will be reserved once payment is received — first-come, first-served.
Also, don’t forget to attend the church’s Yard Sale 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19. Most of the event will be outside; however, to check out inside stalls, please social distance and wear face masks.
The church is at 815 E. Graves Ave. in Orange City.
‘Radical Hospitality’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. On Sunday, Sept. 13, the topic of the service is “Radical Hospitality.”
What does it mean to provide “radical hospitality”? Are we doing that in our lives? In our congregation?
The Rev. Tracie Barrett explores this topic and how it translates to online worship. Worship leader Judy Raymond will guide the congregation through the service.
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail. com.
‘MyFlorida-MyFamily’
On Aug. 31, during the Florida Department of Children and Families’ virtual 2020 Child Protection Summit, Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis announced the formation of a new online hub, “MyFloridaMyFamily,” in partnership with the governor’s Faith- and Community-Based Initiative. Its resources will serve as a gateway to connect Florida families in need to local faith institutions and community organizations eager to help.
Beginning later this month, the MyFloridaMyFamily website will also direct interested visitors to the newly established Florida’s Foster Information Center, a hot-line staffed with current or former foster parents who can answer callers’ questions based on their own experiences and provide information about fostering one of the 23,000 children throughout the state who are currently in out-of-home care.
“It’s only natural that Florida’s faith-based community would step up to fill in the gaps in our child welfare system — MyFloridaMyFamily just makes it easier for them,” said Gov. DeSantis. “I look forward to seeing how they will use this new, innovative technology to support families all over the state.”
For more information about MyFloridaMyFamily, visit www.myfloridamyfamily.com.
‘Artificial Intelligence: Are We Smart Enough?’
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to hold virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The congregation describes themselves as “an open-minded, open-hearted spiritual community that helps people lead lives of justice, learning, love and hope. We look forward to sharing our light and love.”
On Sept. 13, the subject of the day is “Artificial Intelligence: Are We Smart Enough?” presented by Dr. David P. Gluch.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is having an ever-increasing impact on our lives. Some are in obvious ways, from gaming systems to driverless cars. But what about the more subtle impacts on humanity, especially as AI becomes more “intelligent”?
This presentation will explore some of the key aspects of AI and the potential implications of AI for us as human beings and for UUs.