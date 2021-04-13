Spiritual Side: Something for everyone at churches’ yard and rummage sales

Yard Sale at St. Jude’s Episcopal Church
The Episcopal Church Women of St. Jude’s Episcopal Church in Orange City announce they will host a Yard Sale 8 a.m.-noon Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17. The church is at 815 E. Graves Ave. The event will be mostly outside; please use masks inside.
There will be many, many items to choose from, including clothes, shoes, purses, garden tools, electronics, household items and books.
Rummage Sale at Deltona Presbyterian Church
Deltona Presbyterian Church, at 2300 Howland Blvd., is hosting its eighth annual Rummage Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Masks are required.
There will be something for everyone at giveaway prices, including clothes, housewares and furniture.
Call 386-789-3200 with questions.
Spring Yard Sale
The Council of Catholic Women of St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary is hosting an outside Spring Yard Sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The church is at 26 Dogwood Trail.
There will be home décor, gently used jewelry, housewares, craft items and more.
All proceeds will benefit the work of the Council.
‘Jesus Christ: Our Good Shepherd’
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo will be back in the pulpit at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 18. Her message is “Jesus Christ: Our Good Shepherd,” based on Isaiah 40:9-11.
All believers are welcome at the Table of the Lord during the service, with safe individual Communion bread and fruit of the vine served by the Elders of the Day.
The Monday Prayer Group welcomes everyone at 3:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The general board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, by Zoom.
Edna Cortes and Linda Reed, of the Disciple Women, are spearheading a project to collect and purchase hygiene items for The Bridge emergency shelter in DeLand.
A reminder that the weekly worship service can be caught on Facebook at First Christian Church - DeLand Disciples live or later by clicking on the “video” tab. You can follow the church on Instagram at fccofdeland to receive news on events and inspirational posts. Dorothy Ashton is the director and producer, with assistance from Paul Ashton.
Mosaic UU to celebrate Earth Day Birthday
Fifteen years ago, Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation had its first-ever public worship service on Earth Day. Join worship leader Tracy Lunquist and several Mosaic members as Mosaic celebrates our planet, our community, and our 15th Earth Day Birthday! Everyone is welcome!
For instructions on how to join the 11 a.m. Sunday, April 18, virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
‘From Compassion to Self Worth’
First United Methodist Church of DeLand is called the Family Place because the church focuses on the family and how to help each member of each family grow stronger and better together.
On Sunday, April 18, First Church will be continuing the series “Unsubscribe.” This week’s focus will be choosing what’s best in a world of distractions, moving “From Compassion to Self Worth.”
Finding our place and where we fit in while still balancing the cares and concerns we have for others can be challenging. Sometimes we get so busy being compassionate that we lose ourselves in the process. You’re encouraged to take part in exploring this intriguing topic.
Call the office for more information at 386-734-5113.
One more time!
This Sunday, April 18, Pastor Michael Bodger of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will begin his sermon titled “One More Time!” by reading from Luke’s Gospel 24:36b-48. After the Resurrection, Jesus appears to the disciples on many occasions. In this passage, Jesus again tells the disciples — one more time — relating to what had to happen to Him.
In fact, Jesus had already told them three times while he walked and lived with them; but even now, they fear Jesus takes the form of a ghost.
Terrified, startled, disbelieving and wondering, the followers hear that “repentance and forgiveness of sins is to be proclaimed in Jesus’s name to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem.”
With extreme evidence, Jesus opens the disciples’ minds to the Scriptures so they can understand for a very, very important reason: They stand as the witnesses who will proclaim the good news!
Children’s Church at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the art room of the fellowship hall offers a new and creative curriculum this spring titled “Learning to Love God.” Children ages 4-11 will enjoy a weekly Bible story accompanied by sharing, imagining, coloring and creating. Continuing until May 30, the Bible lessons aim to inspire the youngsters to weave compassion into their daily lives at home and away.
Currently, several ongoing mission projects need help. First, Family Renew, a residential program for parents and children, is collecting quarters to support their laundry needs. This absolutely essential chore has grown to cost $3 to wash and $2.50 to dry! In the church office and welcome areas, you will find collection jars for donations. So far, church friends have collected more than $200 for this never-ending necessity for families!
On Friday, April 23, First Pres will serve supper at The Bridge. Coordinated by Mary Eggleston, this service for the homeless requires volunteers as well as food donations.
Another mission First Pres supports is The House Next Door, which is holding its fourth annual Virtual Family 5K throughout April. For opportunities to volunteer or donate to this fundraiser, inquire or sign up at www.thehnd.com/hnd5K.
First Pres will have another Drive-Thru Food Distribution 9:30-11:30 a.m. this Saturday, April 17, at the church. This cost-free distribution of boxes of food to feed four for a week has grown to more than 1,150 boxes to help hungry local people. Church volunteers distribute the boxes in a well-organized traffic operation begun on West Pennsylvania Avenue. First Pres thanks Farms to Table and The Society of St. Andrew for this.
New sermon series at Trinity UMC
The new sermon series “When Christians Get It Wrong,” by the Rev. Dr. Todd Bardin, will be delivered every Sunday through May 23 at Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand. More and more young adults have opted out of Christianity and the church. The reason? Christians.
When young adults talk about the problems they have with Christianity and the church, they often name certain attitudes and behaviors they believe are practiced too often by Christians, such as judging others, condemning people of other faiths, rejecting science, injecting politics into faith, and being anti-homosexual. This sermon series seeks to engage with these difficult issues and hopes to cultivate a way Christians can get it right when it comes to being Christ in the world.
We need to understand the issues that keep people away from Christianity and keep Christians from living a more compelling faith. Because, honestly, if we don’t start getting it right, we may lose an entire generation.
The motto of Trinity United Methodist Church is “Come as you are, but stay in your car!” The church hosts a Drive-In Worship Service at 9 a.m. Sundays, where participants are asked to remain in their cars. Tune your radio to Trinity’s mini radio station 88.5 FM. Or feel free to join online by visiting the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/trinitydeland.