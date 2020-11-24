Visiting UU minister
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to join over Zoom 10:15-10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, the Rev. Erin J. Walter, a Unitarian Universalist minister, will be virtually visiting the church for the first time. The Rev. Erin is also a writer, artist and musician based in Austin, Texas. Her work is rooted in the powerful connection among the arts, justice movements and multicultural community.
The Zoom ID for Sunday services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom: The Book and Poetry clubs each meet monthly; the Covenant Group meets every two weeks; and the Men’s Group meets weekly.
Unitarians are an open-minded, open-hearted spiritual community where all are welcomed to learn together.
The church can be contacted through www. uudeland.org to learn more.
‘Life, Love, Surviving and Thriving’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, the service is titled “Life, Love, Surviving and Thriving.” Worship leader Judy Raymond will examine how many people suffer and survive, while others go beyond surviving and thrive.
What’s the difference between surviving and thriving? And what’s love got to do with it?
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@ gmail.com.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church activities
Faith Evangel ical Lutheran Church, at 509 E. Pennsylvania Ave. in DeLand, has been observing Sunday-morning worship services with drive-in services on the church property at 9:30 a.m. While this service is being continued at this time, the sanctuary is now open for worshippers also; masks and safety considerations are in place.
Since the virus can be spread through airborne droplets, attendees cannot sing or recite in unison. Large video screens have been installed in the sanctuary, where the inside worshippers can view the service that is being conducted outside. Ushers will escort you to prepared seats that are socially distanced, and will also escort you while exiting.
Inside worshippers, please park close to the church. The sanctuary entrance is on the left as you enter the driveway. Drive-in worshippers will be parking on the grass to the right.
Prepared Communion packets with wine or grape juice, and regular and gluten-free wafers, will be provided for inside worshippers.
Drive-in worshippers who forget to bring their Communion items may also pick up a prepared packet at the table outside the sanctuary.
We hope, in the near future, we will be able to have services as before, totally within the sanctuary.
Activities at FUMC
Plans are underway for the Advent Season at First United Methodist Church of DeLand. The first activity will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, when the youth are sponsoring a Family Christmas Movie Night in the Pumpkin Patch. The movie title is to be announced, but it is assured to be an uplifting and happy movie, with a message of love and sharing. Bring a chair, maybe even a blanket if the night is cool and plan to sit socially distanced from other families.
At all three services on Sunday, Nov. 29, Pastor Owen Stricklin begins an Advent sermon series titled, “Characters of Christmas.” This Sunday the focus will be “The Character of Joseph.”
This message is based on scriptural passage Matthew 1:18-25. These are the verses where Joseph learns that his betrothed, Mary, while still a virgin, has become pregnant by the Holy Spirit. An angel of the Lord appears to him in a dream and says, “Do not be afraid to go ahead with your marriage to Mary. For the child within her has been conceived by the Holy Spirit. And she will have a son, and you are to name him Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.”
Sunday, Nov. 29, is the last day to order red poinsettias to be placed on the church altar in honor or memory of a loved one. They will be placed in the Sanctuary and in the LEC on the Sunday before Christmas. After the Christmas Eve service, those who purchased the poinsettias will be able to take them home. Contact the church office if you would like to place an order, the cost is $5 each.
The Foundations of Faith Sunday School class will begin a new study, via Zoom, at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. It will be a video study, “Talking Points: A Perfect Blend of Politics and Religion” by Andy Stanley. This video was made after the 2016 election. It does not take sides but gives good guidance for Christians to withstand this crazy world of politics.
Cortes is guest minister
The Rev. David Cortes is the guest minister at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, worship service.
The first candle in the Advent wreath is lit during the service by the Rev. Cortes. His sermon "Christian Hope" is based on the Philippians scripture, with Edna Cortes the reader.
Julie Rechner, music director, will furnish special music. Elders of the day bestow open communion for all believers as part of the service.
First Christian is hosting the evening meal 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at The Bridge, 421 S. Palmetto Ave.
Dr. Janet Raney provides free tutoring in the McDowell Education Building 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
The Prayer Ladies meet at 3:30 p.m. Mondays in the sanctuary for anyone wishing prayer or wanting to join them.