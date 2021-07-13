Quakers have meeting place
The Quakers, the Religious Society of Friends, now have a meeting place. They meet at 10 a.m. Sundays for fellowship and doughnuts, and at 10:30 a.m. for worship at The Collective facility in the Dreka Theater, at 112 E. New York Ave. in Downtown DeLand.
Meeting for worship is followed by discussion. All are welcome.
Call 386-337-5204, or email to delandquakers@gmail.com.
‘The Compassionate Shepherd’
This week at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, Katie Rives, First Pres’ Dubuque Seminary intern, will delve into Mark’s Gospel 6:30-34, 53-56.
Rives, in her sermon titled “The Compassionate Shepherd,” asks us to take a close-up look into the heart of our God. This excerpt of Scripture characteristically reveals the deep and abiding ministry of compassion and presence that Jesus Christ embodies to all who seek Him.
No longer do we need to seek comfort or direction from the things in this world that will never truly satisfy.
Whenever Jesus exhibited compassion, he did something about the situation. We are called to do the same thing. We can’t do everything, but we can reach out and do what is put upon our hearts and step into the lives of others and make a difference.
If you are being moved to compassion at the present time, you’re encouraged to come and explore that feeling at First Presbyterian, as the church wrestles with what that looks like as members and friends “Engage in reaching up, building a relationship with the Living God; in reaching in to one another in the body of Christ, and reaching out to the community around us.”
You can check out First Pres’ website at www.fpcdeland.org or the church’s Facebook page.
‘Heartfelt Disciples’
It almost seems impossible that we are already moving rapidly into the second half of this year. We are almost back to normal, with most if not all businesses opened at 100-percent capacity, and most of our activities are back on track for what passes as the new normal.
As we move forward into our promising future, we don’t want to forget our obligation and responsibilities to our fellow man. First United Methodist Church of DeLand has begun the new series “The Everyday Disciple.” The purpose of this series is to help us focus on how to live like Jesus in everyday life. This Sunday, July 18, the focus is “Heartfelt Disciples.”
We all remember the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.” We need to always be conscientious that we should not “do” just for the approval of others but for the approval of God. The intention of this Sunday’s sermon is to help folks do just that, more effectively.
First United Methodist provides traditional in-person worship at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center. All three services are streamed live on Facebook on the First Church DeLand page or they can be accessed through the website at Firstchurchdeland.org.
Call the office for additional information at 386-734-5113.
Learning about Priscilla and Aquila at 1st Christian Church
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand is presenting “Bible Bios” for her sermons in July and August. Priscilla and Aquila will be discussed at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 18, service. This is based on Acts 18:2, 18 and 26.
Brenda Morales is the reader; Christine Coulter continues to provide special music for the service.
The Rev. Dr. Fernando and Brenda Morales will serve the Communion that is offered to all who believe in Jesus Christ.
Dr. Janet Raney and Brenda Morales are taking two youth to Puerto Rico as part of the Florida Region’s mission. The Florida Region (Disciples of Christ) and five other sponsors are helping to expand the Garden of Eden Health Center, which is located on 33 acres in the hills outside of Jayuya. The vision is to provide holistic health education, health care and therapeutic holistic rest for the local community and seekers from afar.
Little things make a big difference for our planet
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to join over Zoom 10:15-10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins.
Do you ever feel hopeless or overwhelmed about all the damage individuals and organizations are doing to the planet? Believe it or not, you can help shift our culture through your everyday household habits. On Sunday, July 18, a lighthearted talk will give you some tips and moral support on this subject.
Presenter Jenny Nazak is a freelance eco-educator who has fun living a low-footprint lifestyle. She is also the author of the book Deep Green.
The Zoom ID for Sunday services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom: The Book and Poetry clubs each meet monthly; the Covenant Group meets every two weeks; and the Men’s Group meets weekly.
Unitarians are an open-minded, openhearted spiritual community where all are welcomed to learn together.
The church can be contacted through www.uudeland.org to learn more.
Exploring wisdom from the world’s religions
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face-to-face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. This Sunday, July 18, the congregation is continuing its Summer Sharing Series of roundtable-style services exploring the Sources of Unitarian Universalists’ living tradition.
This Sunday, July 18, participants will explore the Third Source, “Wisdom from the world’s religions which inspires us in our ethical and spiritual life.” Facilitator Sarah Mahler will guide everyone through the discussion.
These services are designed to allow participants to share their thoughts if they choose to do so. For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.