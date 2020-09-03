Spiritual Side: Plant sale on Sept. 12 will benefit church food pantry

Backyard plant sale to benefit food pantry
Rain or shine, the Friends of Deltona Library will sell plants for house, shade and sun 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1984 W. Chapel Drive in Deltona, 1 1/2 miles south of the library, off Providence Boulevard. Look for a brick house, with blue doors and shutters.
The plants have been raised by volunteers and sell for $3, $5 and $10. Cash or check. Please wear a mask.
All sales will benefit Deltona Presbyterian Church’s Food Pantry, our Christmas Mitten Tree partner.
Nonperishable food donations would be welcome.
For more information, call Judi at 407-234-3086.
Yard sale at St. Jude’s Episcopal
St. Jude’s Episcopal Church in Orange City is accepting donations of clean or almost-new items for its yard sale that will take place 8 a.m.-noon Friday-Saturday, Sept. 18-19. Clothes, shoes, purses, garden tools, electronics, household items and books will be sold.
Call 386-775-6200 or email to Admin@stjudescentralflorida.org to make arrangements.
Activities at River City Church in DeBary
River City Church EPC in DeBary is hosting in-person Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. and is also livestreaming the services at rivercitychurchepc.com. Enter the church at the 267 E. Highbanks Road address. Masks are required.
Celebrating one year at River City Church are the Rev. Doug Walker and his wife, Debbie. The Florida natives have returned after serving 15 years with the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Michigan.
For more information, call the church office at 386-668-4495 or visit the website at rivercitychurchepc.com.
Activities at 1st UMC of DeLand
Pastor Owen Stricklin of First United Methodist Church of DeLand has announced that the church is moving into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 church plan and “in-person” worship services will resume Sunday, Sept. 13. The early service will take place at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Building 6, at 111 S. Alabama Ave. The 9:30 a.m. Contemporary Service will be held in the Life Enrichment Center, and the Traditional Service will take place at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. All protocols for “in-person” worship will be followed: Masks are required; temperature will be checked; and worshippers will be socially distanced. Hand sanitizers will also be used.
The contemporary and traditional services may continue to be viewed online via Facebook or the website at Firstchurchdeland.org or Fumcdeland.org. Once there, click on sermon/media.
Impact studies will begin Wednesday, Sept. 16. The 5:30 p.m. dinners will be pre-boxed in takeout style. Social distancing will be observed during the meals and study time and when not participating in the meal. Masks are recommended at all times, except when eating.
“It will take an ‘army’ to prepare for this Phase 3 opening, so there are many opportunities for serving,” Pastor Stricklin said.
Contact the church office to offer to help in any of the following areas: youth and children services and programs; meal prep for Impact on Wednesday nights requires volunteers; worship services need greeters/ushers and cleaning crew; and the finance team needs help counting offerings after services.
The Drive-In Sunday service on Sept. 6 will be at 9 a.m. for the last time, and other services may be viewed online. At that time, Pastor Stricklin’s Labor Day message will be “Your Calling,” based on Colossians 3:23-24. In this passage, we read that St. Paul wrote to the Colossians from his prison in Rome saying, “Work hard and cheerfully at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than people. Remember that the Lord will give you an inheritance as your reward, and the Master you are serving is Christ.”
Sept. 6 is also Communion Sunday. Those who attend the drive-in service will be given Communion kits, so that Communion may be taken by everyone together; those who will be watching the service online should be prepared with bread and wine/juice at home.
Line dancing will begin again at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and bring their own water. Beginner dancers will be quickly brought up to speed and will become familiar with the different dances.
Interfaith Kitchen will no longer be serving meals on the church premises. All feeding of the hungry will take place at The Bridge. Those interested in serving should contact the church office, which is open mornings, Monday-Friday. The staff is available to answer questions also via phone and email; call 386-734-5113.
1st Christian Church activities
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand is welcoming the congregation and guests back to worship in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. Julie Rechner will provide beautiful music to accompany all parts of the service.
At 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Carrasquillo leads a Zoom Bible Study on the Book of Ephesians. Those who are interested may call the church office at 386-734-0677, 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, to be put on the Zoom invitation list.
The Sunday church service is on Facebook and the church website for those who cannot attend the worship service in person.
Disciple Men meet for breakfast at 8 a.m. each second Saturday at Hunter’s Restaurant in Downtown DeLand. The next gathering is Sept. 12.
First Christian sponsors dinner 5-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at The Bridge.
‘It’s All About the Love’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
On Sept. 6, the message is “It’s All About the Love.” Worship leader Minister Teresa Leary will speak about her personal journey, different types of love, religious and spiritual perceptions on love, and how UUs utilize this beautiful emotion to effect positive change in the wider world.
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.