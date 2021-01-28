Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. The Jan. 31 service is titled “The Ministry of Animals.” They are our hearts. Our children. Our loves.
In September of last year, worship leader and speaker Sarah Mahler lost her dog, Charlie. This made her think of all the different ways our animals minister to us.
In this sharing service, attendees will be given an opportunity to speak about the animals who have touched their lives. Make sure to bring a photo along to the virtual service.
Everyone is welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@ gmail.com.
‘The Perfect Prayer’
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand will end her series on prayer at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. The sermon topic is “The Perfect Prayer,” based on Matthew 6:9-13.
DeLand Disciples’ worship service is in the sanctuary as well as online at Facebook: First Christian Church - DeLand Disciples. Carrasquillo and the elders offer open Communion for all believers, who are welcomed to the table each Sunday.
First Christian’s congregation has blessed Julie Rechner, music director, as she is leaving for new endeavors after serving the church for 13 years. Board Chairman Eddie Wachter presented a farewell gift.
Dr. Janet Raney, with assistant Sue Brague, offers free tutoring 4-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the church library.
The annual Trash and Treasures Sale is only 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Because of COVID, everything will be outside, with food coming only from a vendor.
A Valentine Box is in the Narthex for cards being distributed Sunday, Feb. 14.
Bill Lazarus to speak at 1st UU of West Volusia
A recurrent speaker for First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand presents “How Misunderstandings and Mistakes Created Many of Today’s Religions and Why It Doesn’t Matter” Sunday, Jan. 31. Bill Lazarus, religious historian, author and a mainstay of the UU community, returns to present his thoughts and research on this topic.
Lazarus is always guaranteed to open your mind and invoke thoughts and ideas of your own; you will not leave without learning something you didn’t know or thought of before.
The virtual service is at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to join over Zoom 10:15-10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins.
The Zoom ID for Sunday services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom: The Book and Poetry clubs each meet monthly; the Covenant Group meets every two weeks; and the Men’s Group meets weekly.
Unitarians are an open-minded, openhearted spiritual community, where all are welcomed to learn together. The church can be contacted through www.uudeland.org to learn more.
Who needs help?
First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will have two services Sunday, Jan. 31: a contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall and a traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Both services will present worship by livestreaming at www. fpcdeland.org, the church website. Also, worshippers can experience a recorded version at a later time on that site. First Pres observes the Lord’s Supper at both services.
Pastor Michael Bodger will take his sermon “Who Needs Help?” from the message in Mark 1:21-28. In this reading, as Christ taught in the synagogue in Capernaum, his authority astonished the listeners. While we do not know the details, we read an example of a demon-possessed man whom Jesus helps. It begs the question, “Who needs help?”
Showing us through the healing of the man, the answer comes: We all do, although we sometimes do not realize that, and often miss that others need help as well.
Through the vision of First Pres, “To be a church fully engaged in reaching up, reaching in and reaching out,” the church has vivid missions in these three directions to help those in need.
In support of the upcoming Feb. 27 ME STRONG 5K Walk/Run, the church will participate in a COVID-aware new way for this community fundraiser to fight cancer. Volunteers to staff the walker, cheer and water stations (near the church) can sign up now for the event. For more details, contact Kristen Hanks through the church office at 386- 734-6212 and/or by email at khanks@fpcdstaff.org as soon as possible.
On Sunday mornings, First Pres offers a study of the life of Jesus for children ages 4-11 during the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. The study will be taught by trained volunteer leaders under COVID protocols. Parents can drop off their children before they go to worship. The biblical study focuses on Jesus’ interaction with his leaders and followers.
Also, throughout each month, many global and local missions and Bible studies (in person and by Zoom) take place on and off campus. The church invites members and visitors to explore the opportunities on the church’s website or through the office, open 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday- Friday. Visitors on-site are asked to follow COVID protocols. Please call ahead from the parking lot to gain admittance to the office for the safety of all.
First Pres DeLand prays your new year is bringing you peace and joy.