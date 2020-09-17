Spiritual Side: New Light Church in DeLand is now open for Sunday services

New Light Church open for worship
New Light Church in DeLand is open for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays, led by the Rev. Dr. R.P. Chandler. Pastor Rick is a member of the Black Robe Regiment (read about it at www.nationalblackroberegiment.com).
Praise Team practice is at 5:30 p.m. every Monday and at 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Traditional choir practice is at 6 p.m. every Tuesday. All are welcome to join in making a joyful noise!
New Light is a multidenominational Christian church, where dress is casual, and the service is a combination of praise music and traditional worship.
The church is at 229 N. Amelia Ave., and the mailing address is 2650 Evergreen Road, DeLand, FL 32724. Please send questions and prayer requests to newlightdeland@gmail.com.
For all who can’t attend, you can watch the service live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newlightdeland/live or any time at www.newlightchurchdeland.org.
‘Searchin’: Finding a Faith of Your Own’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. On Sept. 20, the title of the service is “Searchin’: Finding a Faith of Your Own.”
“A free and responsible search for truth and meaning” is one of seven UU principles. In truth, many people simply inherit a faith, holding to “the faith once delivered” or “what I was taught to believe.”
But UUs keep searchin’, always exploring, open to new understandings, hoping to find truth and meaning.
This talk will engage the “who,” “what,” “why” and “how” of the faith search.
At the beginning of the talk, the speaker, the Rev. Don Musser, will ask you why he would deliberately misspell “searching.”
Worship leader Jan Holloway will guide those attending through the service.
For instructions on how to join this virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
‘Crossing the Divide’
The Rev. Doug Walker is continuing the study of Acts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at River City Church, an Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 267 E. Highbanks Road in DeBary. The sermon topic is “Crossing the Divide,” based on Acts 8:4-25.
The church is open for in-person services, with social protocol measures or livestreaming at rivercitychurchepc.com.
River City Church is starting the second year of sponsoring American Heritage Girls, a Christ-centered leadership and character-development ministry. The program is open to girls ages 5-18 and their mothers.
Activities focus on faith, service and fun. This semester, the group is working on badges in crafts, aviation and living in the USA. For more information, email to ahgfl0317@outlook.com.
The preschool program has opened with morning classes for children ages 2, 3 and 4. For more information, call 386-668-4495.
Services at 1st UMC of DeLand
Sunday-morning services will continue to be in-person at First United Methodist Church of DeLand. The early service will be at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Building 6 (111 S. Alabama Ave.). The 9:30 a.m. contemporary service will be in the Life Enrichment Center in Building 4, and the traditional service will be at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
All protocols for in-person worship will be followed: required masks, temperature checks, social distancing, and hand sanitizers. Please note that the contemporary and traditional services may continue to be viewed online by Facebook or the website at Firstchurchdeland.org or Fumcdeland.org. Once there, click on sermon/media.
On Sept. 20, Pastor Owen Stricklin begins the new sermon series “CommUNITY.” The focus will be “Building Connection,” and is based on Acts 2:42-47.
In these verses, we read that “the believers devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and fellowship; shared in the Lord’s supper and prayer; met together constantly; shared everything they had; sold their possessions; worshiped together; and shared their meals with great joy and generosity — all the while praising God and enjoying the goodwill of all the people. Each day, the Lord added to their group those who were being saved.”
Impact studies and activities for youth and children will follow the 5:30 p.m. Wednesday dinner. Reservations for the dinner must be made by noon of the previous Monday. The food will be a pre-boxed meat entree only, takeout-style. Social distancing will be observed during the meals and study time, and when not participating in the meal. Masks are recommended at all times, except when eating. Pastor Stricklin will be leading a study and discussion on the Book of Isaiah.
Line dancing is now being held in the well of the Education Building (Building 2) at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Dancers will use the entrance at the back of the building.
Those attending line dancing will be required to wear a mask and bring their own water. Beginner dancers will be quickly brought up to speed and will become familiar with the different dances.
Steve Mauldin is leading the Foundations of Faith class using “Believe,” a study by Louie Giglio. This study talks about the fear and anxiety that are fueling so many in our world today and how those feelings can be debilitating, “while Christ calls all to be rooted in faith, standing with his promises and truths.”
This will be an eight-session study with a 20- to 30-minute video followed by discussion. It will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. Contact the church office for more information.
The FUMC office is now open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The staff is available to answer questions also via phone and email. Call 386-734-5113.
‘Season of Renewal’
September is often a season of homecoming for the members of First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia, when the snowbirds begin returning to their Southern nest. This year, as we are staying put wherever we are, some still have come and gone, and returned again.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, the topic will be the “Season of Renewal,” presented by the church’s program committee and members. Attendees will take this time to celebrate the new church year, and renew commitments to the church community, each other and themselves. It’s a time to hit the refresh button and renew.