Pentecost observed at 1st United Methodist Church of DeLand
The modern church is filled with such a rich history. So many events and movements of great significance have transpired over the passing of time, which have made the church what it is today. But there is probably no singular event more significant to church history than the birth of the church on the day of Pentecost shortly following Jesus’ Resurrection and Ascension back to heaven to sit at the right hand of the Heavenly Father.
On the day of Pentecost, as the disciples were gathered and were teaching those who had gathered with them, a great supernatural event occurred that gave birth to what is now called the New Testament Church.
First United Methodist Church of DeLand encourages everyone to join them Sunday, May 23, as First Church celebrates and looks more closely at this amazingly transformational event that gave birth to what we call the church today.
Traditional worship services are at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary; a contemporary worship service is at 9:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center. All three services are streamed live on Facebook on the First Church DeLand page, or they can be accessed through the website at Firstchurchdeland.org.
First Church offices are open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call the office for additional information at 386-734-5113.
Pentecost observed at 1st Christian Church of DeLand
Under the leadership of the Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo, the congregation of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand will observe Pentecost at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 23. Fasting takes place from midnight until noon May 23 for those who are able with no health restrictions.
Everyone is encouraged to wear red during the service. The Rev. Carrasquillo’s sermon is “God Sets the Church on Fire,” based on Acts 2:1-13.
All in attendance are encouraged to join in the open Communion, with packaged individual servings given by the elders of the day.
The Pentecost offering is received to help start new churches.
Group prayer in the sanctuary continues at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Homework Hot Spot is 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the church library. Middle-School Zoom meets on Fridays; contact the church office (386-734-0677) for the link.
Those volunteering in the Summer Food Service Program for children/youth have a training at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, in the church library. Call 386-734-6078 for further information.
Ruach
On Sunday, May 23, Pastor Michael Bodger of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will draw from Ezekiel 37:1-14 for a sermon titled “Ruach.” In the time of the Prophet Ezekiel, Israel had wandered and found themselves in exile from the Promised Land, due to lacking trust in and obedience to God. Distraught, they envisioned no way forward.
Then came the ruach, the Hebrew word for spirit, breath, wind, called forth by the Living God. “I will put breath in you, and you will come to life. Then you will know that I am the Lord” (EZ:37:6b). The ruach of the Living God brings us the divine essence of life to our minds and bodies.
First Pres has a vital and energetic Presbyterian Women organization that offers Bible study through seven circles meeting monthly at various times and places. At the culmination of this yearlong study, “Into the Light,” the group will present at both services on May 23 the annual award of “Honorary Life Membership of 2021” for excellent service and leadership by a woman in the group.
Recently installed new officers include Karen Murin, moderator; Diane Heidel, vice moderator; Kay Kenney, treasurer; and Betsy Craig, secretary. This slate is preparing for next year’s Horizons Bible study, “What My Grandmothers Taught Me: Learning From the Women in Matthew’s Genealogy of Jesus,” by Meryl Blair. For more details, visit presbyterianwomen.org. The group’s meetings will resume in August.
Flower Communion at Mosaic Unitarian Universalist
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. At the May 23 service, the congregation will celebrate Flower Communion.
A garden is made more lovely with a variety of flowers that bloom and grow together. A congregation is much the same. It’s made increasingly more lovely by the gifts that each unique individual brings to the community. You’re encouraged to come celebrate with the congregation as they honor the connection, recognition and acceptance members have for one another as a group of diverse beings whose individual beauty makes up the whole of the Mosaic garden.
Worship leader Jan Holloway will guide everyone through the service. All are welcome! For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
Faith Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School
Faith Lutheran Church in DeLand announces its 2021 Vacation Bible School, which will be July 12-18 at the church. Sessions are 5:30-8 p.m., with dinner provided 5:30-6 p.m. Parents are invited to attend as well.
Vacation Bible School will be a week of fun, games and learning about God through some common questions about the Bible. The theme is “I wonder? Big questions about God, the Bible and me!”
To register, call and leave a message at 386-734-2791 Mondays or Fridays, or visit FaithLutheranDeLand.org.
Faith Lutheran is located at 509 E. Pennsylvania Ave. in DeLand.