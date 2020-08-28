Bahá’ís to host public meeting about systemic racism
The Bahá’ís of DeLand will host a public Zoom meeting to discuss systemic racism at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Protests against racism have roiled the country since George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.
As the anger from one killing is spent, outrage is rekindled by the violent death of another Black person. The details and official justifications for each are different, but a system of laws, public policies, institutional practices and other norms shaped by America’s historical racism is the common denominator to all of the injustices.
Understanding the origins of systemic racism and how it continues to influence official and personal behavior can help us effectively apply our moral and spiritual energy to create a more just and equitable society.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/8784245248.
Day of fun at Revival Center Community Church
Revival Center Community Church will host a day of fun and acknowledgement for first responders at “Labor Day 2020: Revival Center Outreach” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. The church is at 820 N. Frankfort Ave. in DeLand. Honored will be police, firefighters, paramedics and hospital workers.
There will be giveaways, prizes, live music, haircuts, comedy, games, testimonies with prayer, Gospel and a message, a dunk tank (which costs a small charge), and yummy ice cream from Sweet Spot.
Admission and all other activities are free.
There will be a $500 cash prize drawing for first responders, who must be present to win. First responders should register with credentials upon arrival.
In addition, there will be a giveaway of 100 bags of school supplies.
Revival Center Community Church is part of Higher Ground Ministries.
1st United Methodist Church activities
On Sunday, Aug. 30, Assistant Pastor Mark Bitner of First United Methodist Church of DeLand will speak from the pulpit at 9 a.m. in the middle of the parking lot of Building 6, 111 S. Alabama Ave. Autos may park there or in the Pumpkin Patch. This is the location of “in-person” Sunday-morning services until further notice.
The entire service is also offered after 8 a.m. online at Firstchurchdeland.org or Fumcdeland.org. Once there, click on sermon/media.
This Sunday, Pastor Bitner will conclude the sermon series “Storm Proof Your Life.” His message will be “That Sinking Feeling,” based on Matthew 14:22-32.
In this passage, we read that once again the disciples were in a boat crossing a lake. “A strong wind had risen, and they were fighting heavy waves. About 3 o’clock in the morning, Jesus came to them, walking on the water.”
The disciples were terrified, thinking he was a ghost, but Jesus spoke to them at once, “It‘s all right, I am here! Don’t be afraid.”
So Peter called to him, “Lord, if it really is you, tell me to come to you by walking on water.” “All right, come,” Jesus said.
Peter got out of the boat and walked on the water to Jesus, but when he looked around at the high waves, he was terrified and began to sink. “Save me, Lord,” he shouted.
Pastor Owen Stricklin reminds members and friends that First United Methodist is partnering with the Nazarene Church in sending cards/notes of encouragement to residents in The Cloisters. These folks are unable to get out or have visitors, and are quite lonely. Contact the church office if you would like to be a pen pal, and you will receive the names and addresses of five residents with whom you may communicate.
The preschool program at the church has begun. All safety and hygiene measures are being taken to maintain the health and well-being of the children.
Plans to begin the line dancing class are being made. The class will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the Life Enrichment Center (Building 4). Those attending will be required to wear a mask and bring their own water.
Interfaith Kitchen will no longer be serving from the church premises. Meals will be served at The Bridge.
The church office is open mornings, Monday-Friday. Staff will be available to answer questions. Messages and email are checked frequently; call 386-734-5113.
‘Stress and Its Effects on Memory’
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Sunday services at First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand will be conducted via Zoom until the end of September.
At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, the topic will be “Stress and Its Effects on Memory.” New to the church program slate, Dr. Camille King, chair of the Psychology Department at Stetson University, will share her research and study on the effects stress has on our memory. What are the long- and short-term effects? What, if anything, can we do to make changes or steps to improve memory.
Call the church at 386-232-8433 and leave a message, or email to firstuuofwestvolusiadeland@gmail.com, if you wish to attend.
First Christian Church offers online worship
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand offers the public various opportunities to worship or study online. Go to Facebook First Christian Church DeLand Disciples of Christ, and click on the “videos” tab of the chosen message.
The message is posted by 10 a.m. each Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 30, the Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo will give the sermon “Make Decisions You Won’t Regret,” based on Genesis 25:24-32.
Go to Facebook, First Christian Church DeLand Disciples of Christ, and click on “videos” and then the tab for the chosen message. If not a Facebook user, it is possible to go to the website at fccofdeland.org and click on the gray button on the left named “Online Worship.”
Along with the sermon, Music Director Julie Rechner provides about 20 minutes of religious music each week, with the lyrics posted for those who would like to join in.
At 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Zoom platform, the Rev. Carrasquillo provides a Bible study on Ephesians. If you would be interested in joining the study, call the church office at 386-734-0677 to receive an invitation. Leave your name and number if the administrator does not pick up.
The Bible study can be received on your computer, phone, tablet or laptop. A Zoom account may not be necessary, but a camera and microphone are needed to participate.