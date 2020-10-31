First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand is having a Lawn Sale 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Items for sale include furniture, household goods, clothing, holiday decorations, collectibles and knickknacks.
Proceeds will benefit the church’s youth program and help with refurbishing the playground.
The church is at 1401 W. New York Ave. Call 386-734-0677.
‘Invited’
On Sunday, Nov. 1, Pastor Owen Stricklin of First United Methodist Church of DeLand begins the new sermon series “I’m In.” Pastor Stricklin says, “It’s not enough to just show up at church. Our hearts long for more than that. We want to be needed. We want to be known. We want to have purpose and know that we make a difference. This series is an invitation for people to drive deep roots into our church, show them the difference they can make, and help them see the power they have inside them.”
The sermon focus for Nov. 1 will be “Invited,” based on Luke 7:36-50.
This is the passage where Jesus accepted the invitation of a Pharisee to go to his home for a meal. “A certain immoral woman heard he was there and brought a beautiful jar filled with expensive perfume. Then she knelt behind Jesus at his feet, weeping. Her tears fell on his feet, and she wiped them off with her hair. Then she kept kissing his feet and putting perfume on them.” The remaining verses tell of the Pharisee’s reaction to this and Jesus’ response.
This Sunday is All Saints’ Day, and during the three services, those in the church family who have died will be remembered. As their name is read, a bell will be rung and a white rose will be placed in a vase to form a beautiful bouquet of remembrance. After the service, a family member may take home one of the white roses.
This Sunday is also Confirmation Sunday. On this day, the youth who have been studying The 12 Essentials for Disciple-Making – Everyone’s Ministry by Dr. Joseph Arthur, will officially become members of the church. “The purpose of this manual is to help you discover How God Wants to Use You!”
Those who wish to see a “live” Sunday-morning service may now view it on the internet. The in-person 9:30 a.m. contemporary service in the Life Enrichment Center and the 11 a.m. traditional service in the sanctuary are being livestreamed. Those who wish to view online should go to the church website at Firstchurchdeland.org. Once there, click on sermon/media during the time of the service.
The services may also be viewed anytime after the hours they are premiered. The early service will be a Drive-In service held at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Building 6. All protocols for “in-person” worship will be followed; masks are required; there are temperature checks; and social distancing is practiced. Hand sanitizers will also be used.
A Packing Party for “Samaritan’s Purse – Christmas Child” will take place Sunday, Nov. 15. Samaritan’s Purse is an international relief organization that ships shoeboxes to children all over the world, and to children on Native American reservations in the United States.
The boxes, filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies, are shipped in mid-December and arrive in communities from late December to early spring depending upon the remoteness and condition of roads in the villages they are sent to.
The packing party begins at 3 p.m. in the LEC. Families should bring a shoebox for packing; donations are requested to cover the cost of the items. A pizza party will be held after the packing is complete. Reservations are needed by Sunday, Nov. 8.
The Hunger Programs for schoolchildren and senior adults have resumed and need donations of food, such as small jars of peanut butter, juice boxes, mac and cheese, and canned fruit and vegetables, preferably with no salt or sugar added. These or monetary donations may be dropped off at the church office.
All women are invited to attend the Sarah Vaser
Women, who will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays in Building 6. This will be the first gathering since the pandemic began, and those attending should wear a mask.
The church office is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 386-734-5113 for more information.
‘Day of the Dead’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. On Sunday, Nov. 1, the service is titled “‘Dia de los Muertos’ — Day of the Dead.”
On this day, during a thoughtful and hopeful service, the congregation celebrates their ancestors and loved ones who have passed on before them.
Please have a photograph of a loved one no longer with us to share if you wish. Worship leader Kay Gonzales will lead everyone through the service.
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
Celebrating All Saints’ Day
This Sunday, according to the church calendar, First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will celebrate All Saints’ Day. Annually, All Saints’ Day gives the church an opportunity to recognize all those who have faithfully served the Lord throughout the ages, the Saints of God. It reminds us that we contemporary Christians remain a part of one continuous living Communion of Saints. We thus rejoice with the faithful of every generation and, in particular, during the worship service, call out the names of those who joined the “great cloud of witnesses” this past year.
Pastor Michael Bodger will take the biblical text from the Book of Revelation, Chapter 7:9-17 for his sermon titled “Together.” As this Scripture acknowledges, a great multitude from every nation, tribe, people and language will all stand before the throne of God and Jesus. In the end, without any division or partiality, we will gather.
First Pres continues its on-site Sunday services at 9 a.m. for contemporary worship in fellowship hall, at 11 a.m. for traditional worship in the sanctuary, and, by video, both services are available any time on fpcdeland.org and the church’s Facebook page.
The church services offer Holy Communion to all attendees, and guests are invited by video to worship by observing Communion in their own environments with their own elements.
First Pres thanks those who have already supplied completed boxes for Operation Christmas Child, organized by Samaritan’s Purse annually. This project provides a Christian reach around the world for evangelism, discipleship and multiplication by planting churches and supporting needy children internationally. The church office (at 386-734-6212) has details to make your box appropriate and approved.
Also, if you wish to design your box online, you can accomplish this for $25. To do this, please notify the church for details and for your box(es) to become part of the First Pres DeLand count. The last Sunday for donating the boxes occurs in only two weeks, on Nov. 15. The children need your support!
In this time of isolation, please check the website and Facebook for ways to both stay in touch with and support each other. The website, at fpcdeland.org, provides suggestions for Zoom opportunities in Bible study, mission projects like “Neighbors on Wheels,” food delivery to shut-ins through The Neighborhood Center, and more. Remember to text and telephone friends.