Members and friends of First United Methodist Church of DeLand are returning to in-person services. The 9:30 a.m. contemporary service will be in the Life Enrichment Center, and the 11 a.m. traditional service will be in the sanctuary.
The early service at 8 a.m. will continue to be a drive-in service held in the parking lot of Building 6 (111 S. Alabama Ave.).
All protocols for in-person worship will be followed: Masks are required; temperatures will be taken; and there will be social distancing. Hand sanitizers will also be used.
Please note that the contemporary and traditional services may continue to be viewed online on Facebook or the websites at Firstchurchdeland.org or Fumcdeland.org. Once there, click on sermon/ media.
Sunday-morning child care will be provided in Room 130 of the LEC. Children from birth to age 3 will be cared for during the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.
Children’s ministries for those age 3 to fifth grade will take place at 9:30 a.m. in Building 6.
On Sunday, Oct. 4, Pastor Owen Stricklin continues the sermon series “CommUNITY.” The focus this morning will be on “Building Adversity,” and is based on 1 Corinthians 12:12-31. These are the passages where St. Paul compares those who follow Christ to the different parts of a human body.
During the 11 a.m. traditional service in the sanctuary, the Chancel Choir returns as an ensemble and will present the anthem “Pass It On,” composed by Kurt Kaiser.
Oct. 4 is also Communion Sunday. Those who are attending the drive-in service will receive a Communion kit of juice and a wafer. Those who are attending in-person services will receive the wine (juice) and bread in the traditional manner. Those who cannot come forward will be served in their seats.
The pumpkins will arrive in the Pumpkin Patch on the corner of East Howry and South Alabama avenues on Saturday, Oct. 10, and they will be sold through Saturday, Oct. 31. Proceeds will be used for the activities and programs for the youth and children of the church and to fund their mission trips.
On Sunday, Oct. 25, following the 11 a.m. service, there will be a picnic on the grounds. Barbecue will be served, along with side dishes of beans, coleslaw, beverages and desserts.
Impact studies and activities for youth and children are on Wednesdays following the 5:30 p.m. dinner.
Pastor Stricklin will lead a study and discussion on Book of Isaiah by Dr. John Oswalt. In this book, Oswalt leads those participating in an exploration of the first 39 chapters of Isaiah’s rich prophetic oracles.
Isaiah’s narrative presents a people abounding with temptations to make unhelpful alliances with foreign nations and pagan gods. Today, we face the same pressing temptations in new forms. Will we trust God or turn to our own devices? This study locates us in the story of God and offers us compelling reasons to put our hope in Him.
Reservations for the Impact dinner must be made by noon of the previous Monday. The food will be meat entree only and be pre-boxed, takeout-style. Social distancing will be observed during the meals and study time, and when not participating in the meal. Only three people are permitted at a table, except for families. Masks are recommended at all times, except when eating.
Line dancing is now being held in the well of the Education Building at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Dancers use the entrance at the back of the building. Those attending are required to wear a mask and bring their own water.
Beginner dancers are quickly brought up to speed and become familiar with the different dances.
The Chancel Choir will begin meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays for practice in the sanctuary. They will present an anthem at the 11 a.m. traditional service on Oct. 4 for the first time in six months.
Steve Mauldin is leading the Foundations of Faith class focusing on “Believe,” a study by Louie Giglio. This will be an eight-session study with a 20- to 30-minute video followed by discussion. The class meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom.
For more information, contact the church office at 386-734-5113.
1st Congregational Church activities
First Congregational Church of Orange City (United Church of Christ) will have its first Zoom Communion service Sunday, Oct. 4. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m., but participants may log in at 10:15 a.m. to greet others, as well as visit after the service. The focus is on the 18th Sunday after Pentecost.
Call the office at 386- 775-2462 to learn how to connect to Zoom.
David McCarthy and the Communications Task Force have created a new church website. Check it out at www.orangecityucc.org.
The Rev. David Westcott will be in the church office and be available for calls and visits 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays.
Yard Sale at Bible Baptist Church
Bible Baptist Church in DeLand is hosting its annual Yard Sale 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3.
The sale is at a home, not the church. The address is 2578 N. Spring Garden Ave.
Available for purchase will be furniture, restaurant tables and chairs, clothes, games, toys, electronics, appliances, antiques, collectibles and old magazines.
‘Lost in the Weeds’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. On Sunday, Oct. 4, the title of the service is “Lost in the Weeds.”
The parables of Jesus offer a less-direct path into spiritual practice and reflection, regardless of belief or affiliation. They are designed not to shore up our categories, but to rupture them. In a time when we find ourselves forced to rethink everything, Jesus’ words about judgment, discernment, patience and wisdom are more compelling than ever.
You’re encouraged to join congregants as they examine the garden of our own practice! Worship leader Teresa Leary will guide everyone through the service.
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
First Pres DeLand activities
On Sunday, Oct. 4, Pastor Michael Bodger of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will lead worship services at 9 a.m. with a contemporary service in the fellowship hall and at 11 a.m. with a traditional service in the main sanctuary. At both services, the church will offer Holy Communion under appropriate protocols.
First Pres reminds those who wish to remain home, that the church offers recorded versions of both services on its website at www.fpcdeland.org or on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchDeLandFL.
Drawing from Matthew 21:33-46, Pastor Bodger will lead a thoughtful consideration of Jesus’ interactions with the Pharisees and reveal how they apply to us today. The title of this week’s sermon, “Producers of Fruit,” will task listeners to explore Jesus’ words, “... Therefore, I tell you, the kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a people that produces the fruits of the kingdom.” Are we today’s “Producers of Fruit” in Christ?
After an enlightening five-week series on Neighborhood Church by Van Tatenhove and Mueller (still available on the First Pres website), Pastor Bodger’s sermons will return to the Lectionary texts and the Gospel of Matthew in the next weeks.
In addition to the weekly offering, the church will celebrate “World Communion Sunday/Peace and Global Witness Offering” this Sunday, with a special offering to support peace initiatives and reconciliation throughout the world. For this annual collection, attendees will find designated envelopes in the church office and at meeting places on Sunday. When writing a check, contributors should mark checks or envelopes for “Peace and Global Witness Offering.”
First Pres reassures the community that all services will observe recommended COVID protocols, including temperature checks, distancing, directed entrance/exit routes, mask requirements upon vehicle exiting, and ushered seating.
Attendees will not sing but listen to music and share offerings at designated places upon exiting.
During these individually and communally challenging times, First Presbyterian DeLand is praying for all of us. You’re encouraged to join them in the church building or online to worship the Lord!
Please see SPIRIT, 5B