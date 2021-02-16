First Presbyterian Church of DeLand and The Society of St. Andrew are helping to feed the hungry by having a second free food distribution in DeLand 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Each food box will feed a family of four for a week. Each family will get two weeks of food.
Signs will direct attendees to enter the parking lot at First Presbyterian Church from the west, from West Pennsylvania Avenue. Please remain in your vehicle at all times. A volunteer will place the food in your vehicle.
At the first event, the church served more than 700 boxes to drivers to support DeLand!
Being yourself
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. The title of the sermon for Feb. 21 is “At the Risk of Being Myself.”
As UUs commit themselves to “Side With Love,” join Matthew Pargeter-Villarreal for a reflection on what it means for those in the LGBTQIA+ community to make the decision to come out and be themselves — often in the midst of insurmountable odds — and how UUs can love, support and celebrate those in the LGBTQIA+ community with love and compassion.
Judy Raymond will be the service leader. Everyone is welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
The six principles of health
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. On Sunday, Feb. 21, Felicia Benzo, educator, community activist and founder and CEO of CATALYST Global Youth Initiatives Inc., will present her treatise on health, wellness and society.
The Zoom ID for Sunday services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
The church can be contacted through www.uudeland.org to learn more.
First Responders Appreciation Day
A different kind of First Responders Appreciation Day will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
Usually hosted as a breakfast at First United Methodist Church of DeLand, this year’s event planning had to be creative due to the pandemic.
This year, participants are asked to drive by any and all first-responder locations in West Volusia (police stations and substations, fire stations, Highway Patrol stations, hospitals, EMS locations and Florida Forest Service stations) to publicly appreciate the responders’ year of hard work.
Simply drive by, toot your car horn, wave, and/or cheer the responders. This is sure to make their day!
For more information, call Steve Mauldin at 386-738-3884, or the FUMC church office at 386-734-5113.
Activities at 1st Christian Church of DeLand
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand will deliver the sermon “Simon of Cyrene,” based on Mark 15:21, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. All are welcomed to the Table of the Lord during the service as believers in Jesus Christ.
As part of the Lenten season, Disciples are using the Lenten Devotion/Prayer Book We Bow Our Hearts to You. In addition, participation in the study of the Epistle of Paul the Apostle to the Philippians is being encouraged through Zoom.
Church services are available live on Facebook at First Christian Church - DeLand Disciples at 10:45 a.m., or they can be watched later by clicking on the “video” tab or by looking at the news feed.
Those not members of the congregation are invited to participate by calling the church office at 386-734-0677 for the details and a link.
Victory
On Sunday, Feb. 21, First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will recognize the first Sunday of Lent, which started on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17. This 40-day liturgical season serves to solemnly prepare Christians for the celebration of Easter and the Resurrection of Christ.
For this Sunday’s services at 9 a.m. for Daybreak Praise contemporary service and 11 a.m. for the traditional service, the church will open the pulpit to Katie Rives, First Pres’ second-year seminarian on staff. Rives will delve into the story of Jesus’ temptation in the wilderness as related in Luke 4:1-13.
As we read how Jesus meets Satan’s enticements alone in the desert wilderness, we moderns can comprehend the full weight of His temptation and relate what we experience when alone and tempted by sin. But, here we see how Jesus refuted Satan’s attempts to lead Him astray.
Prepare to observe COVID precautions when on the First Pres campus. If visiting the church office, all must wear a mask, distance, and have their temperature checked. Please first call 386-734-6212 from the parking lot to gain admission.
To observe Lenten preparation for Easter, the First Pres congregation is exploring the book Holy Solitude by the Rev. Heidi Haverkamp. For $10, you can purchase the book online and download for e-reading, or call the church office for help acquiring one. Refer to the church website www.fpcd.org or First Pres Facebook for details.
Interested readers will find many opportunities to gather for study and discussion: through Bible-study groups, on Zoom with Pastor Michael Bodger (Mondays at 7 p.m., starting Feb. 22, or Wednesdays at 3 p.m.), other Zoom meetings, or with a privately arranged group of friends and neighbors.
Call any member of the Adult Discipleship Team or contact Cathy Campbell at CCampbell@fpcdstaff.org for help connecting or to obtain a print version of discourse on the church website.