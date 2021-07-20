Christian Church at DeLeon Springs showing episodes of The Chosen
A free Family Movie Night series has begun at Christian Church at DeLeon Springs, at 4481 Mills Road. While the first two episodes of the TV series The Chosen have been aired, moviegoers can see Episodes 3 and 4 7-9 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Episodes 5 and 6 will be shown at the same time Sunday, Aug. 8. There will be free popcorn, drinks and other snacks.
The church is hosting a Feed the Hungry Drive- Thru 6-7 p.m. every third Friday. Free fully prepared meals will be handed to each person in a vehicle.
A small-group Bible Study wi l l star t in September. The study will be on the Book of Acts. Each group will meet once a week, excluding holiday weeks. Study guides will be furnished. You’re encouraged to take part.
Visit ccdsweb.org for more information about the church and its activities.
‘Salty Disciples’
There is no doubt that it is summer in Florida. We have the heat to prove it. But at First United Methodist Church of DeLand, the summer rains and heat waves have not slowed folks down. Kids camp has been going well, and summer youth activities are in full swing.
Often, however, we find ourselves having some of those lazy days spiritually speaking. It is often hard to find the motivation to do those things that keep us in spiritual good health.
In the sermon series “Everyday Disciples – Being Like Jesus in Everyday Life,” participants are learning how to keep the faith in spite of the circumstances around us.
This week, Sunday, July 25, the sermon will be about “Salty Disciples.” Just what is a Salty Disciple, you might ask. Salt is the seasoning that adds flavor to our foods, so it stands to reason that Godly saltiness will add flavor to our daily living, so that we can share Godly seasoning with those who live around us.
Being well-seasoned, metaphorically speaking as a Christian, enables us to let our little lights shine with God’s love and presence for those around us. Have you ever heard the old children’s song “This Little Light of Mine, I’m Gonna Let It Shine”?
You’re encouraged to take an hour or so out of your busy summer schedule to join with First United Methodist in exploring how to be a Salty Disciple.
In-person worship is at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary (these are traditional services), and there is in-person worship in a contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center. All three services are streamed live on Facebook on the First Church DeLand page, or they can be accessed through the website at Firstchurchdeland.org. Call 386-734-5113.
Exploring Jewish and Christian teachings
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face-to-face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
On July 25, the congregation is continuing the Summer Sharing Series of roundtable-style services in which participants are exploring the Sources of Unitarian Universalists’ living tradition. This Sunday, the congregation will explore the Fourth Source, “Jewish and Christian teachings which call us to respond to God’s love by loving our neighbors as ourselves.”
Facilitator Angela Pruett will guide everyone through the discussion.
These services are designed to allow participants to share their thoughts if they choose to do so.
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
Learning about the first Christian woman missionary
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo celebrates “Disciples Women’s Day” Sunday, July 25, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand, with the 10:45 a.m. sermon “Bible Bios: Anna, The First Christian Woman Missionary.”
Other women involved in the service are Essie Miller as greeter and Edna Cortes as Scripture reader for Luke 2:36-38.
The Rev. Dr. Fernando Morales, Eddie Wachter and elders will serve Communion to all believers in Jesus Christ. Pastor Carrasquillo will receive prayers from the congregation.
Special music will be provided in celebration of “Disciples Women’s Day.” Those who cannot attend live may follow the service live on Facebook: First Christian - DeLand Disciples, or watch later by clicking on the “video” tab or look on the news feed.
You can follow First Christian on Instagram, #fccofdeland and receive news on events and inspirational posts, provided by Dorothy Ashton.
All women of the church are considered Disciple Women. During the summer, President Sue Brague, Projects Manager Edna Cortes, Treasurer Linda Reed and Program Director Tanna Gartside have been meeting. FCC Disciple Women have made donations to HOPE (a group supporting trafficked women), scholarships for women in Disciple colleges, and sending women on a mission trip to Jayuya, Puerto Rico. Their next fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 6.
1st Congregational UCC of Orange City in need of a pianist
First Congregational United Church of Christ of Orange City is in need of a pianist for Sunday worship services from about 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Please apply at firstucc_ocy@yahoo.com.
The church’s website is www.orangecityucc.org.
First Pres activities
On this Sunday, July 25, Pastor Michael Bodger of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will read Ephesians 3:14-21 to emphasize that God has always included Gentiles as a part of the Almighty’s plan.
The New Testament teaches that Christ erases any separation from God:
“There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
The divisiveness of the world wrought by our focusing on the differences among peoples of the world stands no more. Jesus has laid aside the divisions. He assures all people that the fullness of God’s love embraces all.
From this point, First Pres DeLand has formed its vision to become a church, fully engaged in reaching up, reaching in and reaching out through its many works.
At 9 a.m., First Pres invites you to the contemporary service in the fellowship hall. At 11 a.m., a traditional service is in the sanctuary. The Lord’s Supper is offered to all attending, and there is music to enhance your worship. In person or via livestreaming on the church’s website or its YouTube source throughout the weeks, you can share First Pres’ worship services.
While not fully returned to pre-COVID, the church is hosting several events. The Youth Group meets in the One 2 One House at 6:30 p.m. Sundays.
On second and fourth Saturdays, God’s Bathhouse welcomes people for fellowship and to enjoy a shower, hygiene kits and a meal 9-11 a.m. on the church basketball court. Check the website for available Bible studies.
Presbyterian Women are preparing for the fall resumption of meetings and the Bible study “Women in Matthew’s Genealogy of Jesus,” with preparation through a virtual meeting Saturday, Aug. 14. The schedule is 9:30 a.m.-noon for an introduction and overview, and noon-1:30 p.m. for deeper reflection with questions. You can register at pwcfp.com. Please contact circle leaders now to order a copy of the book to begin study in September. Check the church website for details.
Meal prep at The Bridge by First Pres will take place Friday, July 30. Please consider volunteering to help with serving and food donations. Call Mary Eggleston to help.
First Pres welcomes all to join in walking with and worshipping God!