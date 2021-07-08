Spiritual Side: Free dramatic presentation in Orange City July 11

Open Bible Baptist Church to host dramatic presentation
The Academy of Arts traveling drama-team ministry will be presenting Behold, He Cometh at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Open Bible Baptist Church in Orange City. This is a free event open to the public.
Behold, He cometh: Who then is a faithful and wise servant? No one knows the day or hour of the Lord’s return, but Christ has called us to be watchful and ready. This dramatic presentation of God’s Word is an encouraging reminder of what the Lord expects of His church as the church awaits His return.
Founded in 1971, The Academy of Arts exists to train and inspire the next generation of servant leaders to properly use the powerful tool of communication for others’ good and God’s glory. The academy lives out this vision through their multifaceted organization, which includes The Logos Theatre, a Christian conservatory; two traveling ministries going to 13 states; a professional film company, Venture Films; and classes and training for all ages to “make the Bible come to life.”
For more information about the drama group, visit www.theAcademyofArts.org or call 864-268-9342.
Open Bible Baptist Church is at 2801 Grayson St. in Orange City.
For more information, visit www.openbiblebaptist.com.
‘Grace Filled’
At First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, Pastor Michael Bodger will this week reflect on the fact that we are “Grace Filled.” Taking the text from Paul’s letter to the Ephesians 1:3- 14, the pastor will contend that we can go about living in this broken world, offering grace to others, “through Him who gives us strength.”
After some 16 or so months living under the dark umbrella of COVID-19, our capacity to live with one another has been drawn very thin. Our emotional buckets are filled to almost overflowing, and the things that we could once overcome are now overcoming us.
Recognizing that life has changed is one thing; accepting it is quite another; living through it — well, that remains to be seen.
We want grace extended to us as we try and cope, but we withhold it from others around us. Living to the praise of Christ’s glory is the goal set out in the text this week.
As more and more people are being pushed to their limits, how can we endure? As Christ followers, we are “Grace Filled,” not so we can store it up for ourselves, but rather to give it away; the world sorely needs it right now.
Whether that is participating in worship (9 a.m. and 11 a.m. each Sunday morning, in person or via livestream), getting involved in one of First Pres’s many small groups or summer book studies, or our missions to those in need by making mats for the homeless, preparing a meal at The Bridge, volunteering at God’s Bathhouse on the second or fourth Sunday of each month, or one of the many other opportunities to get involved. (Check out the website at www.fpcdeland.org.)
One thing is very clear: We are to breathe in the grace of Jesus Christ and breathe out that grace on all we encounter, and it will make the world a better place.
Movie night at Church of the Holy Presence
The Episcopal Church of the Holy Presence in DeLand is hosting a movie night at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10. The church is at 355 N. Kepler Road.
The movie is Paul, Apostle of Christ, with Jim Caviezel as Luke and James Faulkner as Paul. It is said to be one of the best movies about Paul.
Their faith challenged an empire. You’re encouraged to come and see! All are invited!
Congregation Beth Shalom of Deltona restarting in-person services
Congregation Beth Shalom of Deltona is delighted to announce a restarting of in-person services beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9. Rabbi Winston Weilheimer will supply his homemade Challah to share. Weilheimer has been baking a Challah loaf every Friday afternoon since Zoom services began, and has shared a view of his product at each service.
Oneg Shabbat will be sponsored by Gale Barr and Ellen Koven.
Anyone who is vaccinated and interested in participating is welcome at 1308 E. Normandy Blvd., Suite D. Call 386-804-8283 with any questions.
1st Christian Church activities
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo is back in the pulpit at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 11. Carrasquillo recently made a homecoming visit to a church in Rochester, New York, where she previously served as senior minister.
At First Christian of DeLand, Music Director Christina Coulter is enhancing the music program by having Arianna Dutton and Shayla Kopsa lead the congregation in opening hymns. In addition, Donna Mozley will perform solos.
The church service continues to include prayer requests, Scripture reading and open Communion for all believers in Jesus Christ.
The Men’s Breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Perkins Restaurant in DeLand. For reservations, call Lee Gartside at 386- 734-6078.
The adult Sunday-school class meets at 9:30 a.m. in the church library. The theme for July is “Faith and Salvation,” which covers Romans, Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 10.
The Volusia County Children/Youth BreakSpot Food Program and the Temple Learning Center Summer Camp continue through July 30. Breakfast at 8:30 a.m., and lunch at noon, are open to all children through age 18 in the McDowell Education Building.
Exploring the Unitarian Universalists’ living tradition
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face-to-face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. This Sunday, July 11, will feature the continuation of the Summer Sharing Series of roundtable-style services, at which the congregation is exploring the Six Sources of the Unitarian Universalists’ living tradition.
This Sunday, the congregation will explore the Second Source: “Words and deeds of prophetic people which challenge us to confront powers and structures of evil with justice, compassion and the transforming power of love.”
Facilitator Teresa Leary will guide everyone through the discussion. These services are designed to allow participants to share their thoughts if they choose to do so. For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
1st United Methodist wishes everyone a safe summer
Summer is certainly here. If the outside temperatures didn’t give it away, certainly the business of vacation trips and summer activities for our kids and grandkids would be telltale signs.
The summer season also brings a great deal of disruption to routines and some of those things that are part of our day-to-day activities in the other three seasons of the year.
We notice that in local churches, we often see attendance diminish during the summer months. But keep in mind, even if you are not at home, First United Methodist Church of DeLand still offers everyone the opportunity to be a part of the church’s worship experiences by joining live online or by viewing services at your convenience on either Facebook or through First United Methodist’s website.
First Church DeLand hopes you and your family have a blessed and safe summer and that you will either attend in person or online every chance you can.
In-person worship is at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary (these are traditional services), and there is a contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center.
All three services are streamed live on Facebook on the First Church DeLand page, or they can be accessed through the website at Firstchurchdeland.org.
First Church offices are open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call the office for additional information at 386-734-5113.