Spiritual Side: First Presbyterian School celebrates 60 years

‘The Source’
On Sunday, May 2, at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, Pastor Michael Bodger will feature the Scripture John 15:1-8 in his sermon “The Source.”
John’s Gospel paints the picture of a vine-grower, who knows what it takes to have branches under his care thrive to bear much fruit. “No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine.” Scripture tells us we must “till and keep the earth.”
The annual recognition of Earth Day was April 22. Did it pass you by without notice? Just as the grower and his fruit stand are closely connected, today we must tend to the Earth, our hugely important legacy to the future.
First Pres offers Children’s Church in the art room in the fellowship hall for ages 4-11. The class will continue its weekly Bible study on the joy of compassion in our daily lives by using discussion, Scripture, art and imagination.
For infants through age 3, there is a nursery during the 11 a.m. service, and by reservation only for the 9 a.m. service. Call 386-734-6212 to reserve a spot.
First Presbyterian School will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a virtual celebration Sunday, May 16, on YouTube! The staff and board of the school request that former students, parents, staff and the church family help develop the celebration. Please search your personal archives for photos, programs and other recorded memorabilia to share experiences you enjoyed at this significant school. You can lend materials to the staff or send questions to Director Laura Carlisle at lcarlisle@fpcdstaff.org, or to Linda Raup at leeraup@att.net.
‘Jesus: Our Bread of Life’
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand continues her series on Jesus Christ at the 10:45 a.m. service, Sunday, May 2. The sermon topic is “Jesus: Our Bread of Life,” based on James 6:23-25. This is an important characteristic of Jesus that can be called upon in our daily lives.
Christina Coulter will provide special music during the service, open Communion is offered to all believers in safe individual servings, and those present are offered the opportunity for prayer requests.
First Christian, in partnership with AdventHealth Fish Memorial, is hosting the Tuesday, May 4, meal at The Bridge, DeLand’s emergency shelter at 421 S. Palmetto Ave. Anyone in the community is welcome at The Bridge dining room to share in the meal 5-6 p.m.
First Christian Church is now sending out messages of their news and events on the social-media platform Instagram. Inspirational thoughts are also shared. Follow on www.fccofdeland.
Homework HotSpot is available at 4 p.m. Thursdays in the church library when school is in session. Dr. Janet Raney is the director, with assistance from Sue Brague.
‘Welcome to the Apocalypse’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. The May 2 service is titled “Welcome to the Apocalypse.”
As ominous as it may seem, the word “apocalypse” comes from two Greek words meaning “an uncovering” and can say much for those who are always striving to create a world more focused on the needs of social justice.
Join Matt Pargeter-Villarreal as the congregation discusses more about the idea of apocalypse and how it relates to us and the greater world we look to create. Teresa Leary will lead everyone through the service.
Everyone is welcome! For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
Seeking contentment
The one thing we can count on in the world in which we live is that regardless of what is happening right now, it will change sooner or later. Whether it is the weather, the social focus of the moment or our own life circumstances, very few things remain the same forever.
In this ever-changing dynamic, we often find ourselves in a quest for more bigger rewards, greater success, higher recognition, and the list could go on. But, do we ever reach a point of contentment?
First United Methodist Church of DeLand, on Sunday, May 2, will be continuing the “Unsubscribe” series looking at the topic “From More to Enough.” Join as the congregation learns from God’s perspective how to move from the motivation for always needing or wanting more, to the peaceful state of contentment and satisfaction in which we trust God to give us enough to meet all our needs.
The church provides in-person worship at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary (these are traditional services), and a contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center. All three services are streamed live on Facebook on the First Church DeLand page, or they can be accessed through the website at Firstchurchdeland.org.
First Church offices are open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 386-734-5113 for more information.
The Shape of Grief
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to join us over Zoom from 10:15 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins.
On Sunday, May 2, after a year of living in a pandemic and with vaccines rolling out, it's time to look at the grief of all we have lost this last year. Rev. Tracie Barrett helps guide us on how to recognize the grief we may have been ignoring and how to work through it. Barrett is the Minister of Ritual and Liturgy - Soul Fire: a Unitarian Universalist ministry.
The Zoom ID for Sunday services will be the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom: The Book and Poetry clubs each meet monthly; the Covenant Group meets every two weeks; the Men’s Group meets weekly. The church can be contacted through www.uudeland.org to learn more.
Unitarians are an open-minded, open-hearted spiritual community where all are welcomed to learn together.