Spiritual Side: Drive-thru chili dinner in Deltona

Deltona Knights of Columbus Council 6584 is supporting “Respect for Life” by sponsoring a drive-thru chili dinner 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Oct. 25. The meal includes chili, cornbread, crackers, cookies and water for a donation of $7.
The Knights will donate a portion of the profits to Central Florida Pregnancy Center.
The drive-thru dinner will take place at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 1310 Maximilian St. in Deltona.
Opportunity to join a Journey Group
Want to connect? Build your faith? Support your community? Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand welcomes anyone in the community (and beyond) to join a Journey Group. These groups study the Bible and discuss faith through a Christian lens. They explore Scripture, faith, and the needs of the region.
Each group identifies one of more projects to provide community service. The Journey Project is not a church-growth initiative, but rather an effort to make connections across the region and work together for a better world.
The meetings currently happen through Zoom, but will be in person when that is deemed safe. Church membership is not required to join, just a desire to connect with others on a faith journey.
Trinity is an affirming, welcoming, and nonjudgmental congregation for all people. It seeks to be a safe place where people support each other on the journey of faith.
For more information, email the Rev. Dr. Todd Bardin at seniorpastor@trinitydeland.org or call 386-734-4425.
City Sanctuary Church to host Candy Land and talk by Steve Ridder
City Sanctuary Church in DeLand is hosting two special events open to the community.
From 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, there will be socially distanced Candy Land, with single-ride slides, obstacle courses, mazes, games and kidz blitz shows.
Reservations are required to secure a time slot to attend. Admission is free.
At 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, coach Steve Ridder will speak on “Developing Your Full Potential.” Ridder is the head basketball coach for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
City Sanctuary Church is at 401 E. Taylor Road in DeLand; the phone number is 386-734-7777.
‘Defund the Police?!’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. The Sunday, Oct. 11, service is titled “Defund the Police?!”
Cynthia Fisher, president of the ACLU of Florida Volusia/Flagler Chapter, will talk about the history of policing in America. She will explore what defunding the police means and why it is not as alarming as it might sound.
She will offer insight into what the various models of “defunding” might look like, as well as sharing ACLU recommendations and how most do not literally mean abolishing the police or canceling their budgets. Together we can learn how this is relevant to Volusia County.
Cary Ragsdale will guide the congregation through the service.
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
Climate resilience in our local communities: Science, values and collaborative action
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to join over Zoom 10:15-10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins.
Unitarians are an open-minded, open-hearted spiritual community, where all are welcomed to learn together.
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom: The book and poetry clubs each meet monthly; the covenant group meets every two weeks; and the men’s group meets weekly.
The church can be contacted through www.uudeland.org to learn more.
On Sunday, Oct. 11, the topic will be “Climate Resilience in Our Local Communities: Science, Values and Collaborative Action.” This presentation will be given by a local expert in environmental science. The principal focus will detail how the proper stewardship of our environment is a universal human value to be upheld.
The Zoom ID for Sunday services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
1st Christian Church activities
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand leads worship with Holy Communion, open to all believers in Jesus Christ, each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. Julie Rechner provides music to go with the worship service.
An adult Sunday-school class meets at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Bible Study takes place via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. To receive the necessary invitation, call the church office at 386-734-0677.
The Disciple Men meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hunter’s Restaurant in Downtown DeLand.
Representatives from Abbey Church, First Christian Church and the community are meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, to make plans for refurbishing the playground at the back of the church.
The Church Prayer Group has resumed meeting at 3:30 p.m. Mondays in the sanctuary. Prayer requests may be sent to Tanna Gartside at tgartside@cfl.rr.com, or come and join the small group.
The Florida Disciples Regional Assembly, Oct. 9-11, is being held virtually this year. The theme is “Grow Up! In Love,” based on Ephesians 4:11-16.
‘Obedience or Not’
On Sunday, Oct. 11, First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will continue to explore the Gospel of Matthew, focusing on Matthew 22:1-14. Pastor Michael Bodger will teach and ponder the topic “Obedience or Not.” This will extend last week’s theme of becoming “Producers of the Fruit.”
God’s grace obliges us to live as God’s people through the fruit of that gift: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22).
First Pres DeLand invites members as well as guests to join the 9 a.m. contemporary worship service in the fellowship hall and the 11 a.m. traditional worship service in the sanctuary. Also, if unable or unwilling to attend in person, worshippers may join either service online at any time on fpcdeland.org and on the church’s Facebook page. The church shares Holy Communion at each service and invites you to join in your homes by following that part of the service with your own elements.
Please know that all necessary and appropriate protocols will stand for on-site services or at any time you visit the church’s campus.
Currently, the First Pres office is open 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. Those inside will practice social distancing, wear masks and check temperatures. Call the office at 386-734-6212 from the parking lot to gain entrance. You’re invited to call or visit for further details about First Pres.
While music remains a meaningful part of the church’s worship, protocol prevents congregational singing during the instrumental offerings of the musicians. This is difficult but so necessary during the pandemic, and attendees are thanked for observing this.
At this time of limited activities, some Bible-study groups are regularly and enthusiastically meeting, often by Zoom. Also, several Presbyterian Women’s Circles have resumed meetings and study. If you would like to explore these opportunities, contact Cathy Campbell, director of Christian education and spiritual formation, at the church office or by emailing to ccampbell@fpcdstaff.org.
With delight, the church welcomes Katie Conner from Dubuque Theological Seminary in Iowa and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary to her first supervised ministry. In seeking her Master of Divinity degree, Katie will train with Pastor Bodger and First Pres staff after her varied background in teaching and clear calling to Christ’s ministry. With family in the area, Katie feels grateful to return to Central Florida and hopes to meet members and guests in the near future. Contact her at kconner@fpcds.org.
Announcements: Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan will be at the 11 a.m. service Sunday, Oct. 25. Operation Christmas Child Launch will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Many blessings to all, and prayers for safety and health!
1st UMC’s services are streamed live
The Sunday-morning services of First United Methodist Church of DeLand are now being streamed live. The 9:30 a.m. contemporary service is in the Life Enrichment Center, and the traditional service is at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, but both of these services can now be viewed live on the church’s website at Firstchurchdeland.org. Once there, click on sermon/media during the time of the service. It may also be viewed any time after those hours.
The early 8 a.m. service is a drive-in service in the parking lot of Building 6 (111 S. Alabama Ave.).
All protocols for in-person worship are followed: Masks are required; temperatures are checked; and social distancing is observed. Hand sanitizers are also available.
On Sunday, Oct. 11, Assistant Pastor Mark Bitner continues the sermon series “CommUNITY.” The focus will be on “Building From Tradition,” based on Romans 15:1-13.
These passages include some of St. Paul’s instructions: “We should please others. If we do what helps them, we will build them up in the Lord.” “May God, who gives this patience and encouragement, help you live in complete harmony with each other — each with the attitude of Christ Jesus toward each other.” “So accept each other just as Christ has accepted you, then God will be glorified.”
The Pumpkin Patch is “open for business” on the corner of East Howry and South Alabama avenues. The pumpkins will be available for sale through Saturday, Oct. 31. The church receives the pumpkins through a Native American mission in New Mexico. The profits made from pumpkin sales are used for the activities and programs for the youth and children of the church, and to fund their mission trips.
There will be a church celebration following the 11 a.m. service Sunday, Oct. 25, on the Building 6 property. The church will provide barbecue and all the fixings and hot dogs for the children. The Kona Ice truck will be present for those who would like to purchase their dessert. Bring a chair, wear comfortable clothes, and prepare to maintain social distancing. Reservations will be required.
The Chancel Choir practices at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the sanctuary. Those who like to sing are invited to join church members and Stetson University music students in presenting anthems at Sunday’s 11 a.m. service. Fred Eshleman is the director, and Sharon Bissinger and Joyce DeLoach are accompanists.
Pastor Owen Stricklin thanks everyone “for your prayers, support and patience as we move through this difficult time in our history. Please remember, as we are faithful, God is faithful.”
The church office is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 386-734-5113 for more information.