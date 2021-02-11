Spiritual Side: Drive-Thru Chili-Dinner Fundraiser on Feb. 20 and 21

Deltona Knights of Columbus No. 6584 is having a Drive-Thru Chili-Dinner Fundraiser at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 1310 Maximilian St. in Deltona. It will be 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
The menu consists of a bowl of chili, cornbread, a bottle of water, and a bag of chocolate chip cookies for a donation of $7. The proceeds will go toward assisting the Knights’ seminarians.
‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. On Feb. 14, Mosaic welcomes the Rev. Tracie Barrett to share “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”
UUs are known as the “Love People,” the ones who wear bright yellow shirts proclaiming that they “Side With Love.” But what does that mean outside of the UU social-justice initiatives? What does love have to do with generosity, daily living and how we are in community?
Teresa Leary will lead the service. Everyone is welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
Ash Wednesday service
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand offers a safe Ash Wednesday service to the community at 7 p.m. Feb. 17, to begin the Lenten season. The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo will lead the service, which includes prayers, Lenten hymns and the placing of ashes on worshippers desiring the sacred mark. Masks will be available, and social distancing will be applied.
A group gathers at 3:30 p.m. every Monday in the church sanctuary to pray for specific needs, and is open to those who want prayer.
Dr. Janet Raney, with assistance from Kris Sternberg and Sue Brague, provides free tutoring Thursdays when school is in session. The entrance to the tutoring site is at the church library by the office door from the east parking lot.
The Disciple Women appreciate the community support given at the annual Trash and Treasures Sale. Proceeds are given back to the community, as well as sending children to summer camp.
‘Life is like a box of chocolates’
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to join over Zoom from 10:15 to 10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins.
On Sunday, Feb. 14, the sermon will be “Life Is Like a Box of Chocolates,” you never know what you’re going to get. Church members will come together to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Hear the wisdom of the Unitarian Universalist seven principles of living faith and chocolate connections. This will be a yummy presentation by the religious-education director.
The Zoom ID for Sunday Services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom: The Book and Poetry clubs each meet monthly, the Covenant Group meets every two weeks, and the Men’s Group meets weekly.
Unitarians are an open-minded, openhearted spiritual community where all are welcomed to learn together. The church can be contacted through www.uudeland.org to learn more.
‘Listen to Him!’
At First Presbyterian Church of DeLand on Sunday, Feb. 14, Pastor Michael Bodger will focus on Mark’s Gospel, Chapter 9:2-9. High on a desolate mountaintop, three disciples — Peter, James and John — witness the astonishing sight of the transfiguration of Jesus into dazzling white clothes in conversation with Elijah and Moses, the Old Testament leaders. At first, chaotic confusion reigns, but then a booming voice gives them directions and then silence. What had just happened?
Pastor Bodger’s sermon, “Listen to Him!” will explore the significance of listening to this simple message booming from God without the distraction of the fantastic circumstances. In this current tumultuous time and place, Christians must not miss the essence of listening to Jesus as directed by God in this Scripture.
First Pres will have two Sunday services, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall for “Daybreak” in a contemporary setting, and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary for a traditional setting. Both services will include the Lord’s Supper, will appear livestreamed, and will be recorded on YouTube and the website at www.fpcdeland.org. You’re invited to share in Holy Communion with your elements in your own setting.
All events at First Pres observe COVID protocol. When visiting the office, call 386-734-6212 first from the parking area to gain admittance.
First Pres invites children ages 4-11 to join Children’s Church during the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services for fellowship and Bible learning in the art room in the fellowship hall. Parents can drop off their children on the way to church, sign them in, and return after services end. Trained teachers will engage the children with biblical lessons to develop young Christians. The church offers a nursery for infants through 3 years old by reservation only. Call the church office by 2 p.m. Fridays to arrange a spot.
The church’s Adult Discipleship Team is hosting a rewarding and potentially transforming experience to help members and visitors prepare for Easter. The team has chosen the book Holy Solitude by Heidi Haverkamp for an “all-church study” during the 40 days of Lent. Haverkamp’s book features meditations by “saints, hermits, prophets and rebels” to stimulate conversation and thinking on how to deepen our walk with God.
Order the book online, download e-reading platforms, or get a limited number of books that are available in the church office. Copies cost $10.
The team has designed three ways to follow the study. First, by Zoom, Pastor Bodger will lead groups at 7 p.m. Mondays and 3 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Monday, Feb. 22. Secondly, by your creating a “Study Buddy” gathering with one or more folks committed to meet by phone or Zoom, in your building or on your patio or porch, according to the agreed-upon COVID protocol. Or thirdly, by looking on the Facebook page of First Pres for reflections written by fellow members and responding with your own comments. The church can even offer printouts of the website postings.
If you need more details or help with developing a group, call members of the Adult Discipleship Team (refer to ShelbyNext) or email Cathy Campbell at Ccampbell@fpcdstaff.org. This experience promises to enhance and enrich your Lenten and Easter spiritual walk.