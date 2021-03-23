‘A Joyous Welcome’ on Palm Sunday
Palm Sunday, March 28, will be celebrated at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand with the Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo giving the message “A Joyous Welcome,” based on Mark 11:1-11. During the 10:45 a.m. service, palms will be distributed.
Claire Sourwine, a guest pianist, will provide special music, and prayers will be lifted up for praise and needs.
The highlight of the service is delivering Holy Communion to all believers in Jesus Christ.
Under Dr. Janet Raney’s direction, the youth will provide a virtual drama skit to the congregation.
A special Easter offering will be received on Palm Sunday and Easter for college students in leadership-development programs, global mission partners, health and social-service ministries, formation of new congregations, and support for pastors and chaplains.
Holy Week at 1st UMC of DeLand
Easter Week is almost here, and for First United Methodist Church of DeLand, this is a wonder
ful season of celebration. On Palm Sunday, March 28, we will be continuing our journey toward Easter by examining the character of Peter, one of the disciples.
Peter was very loyal to Jesus, yet found himself denying he knew him when things got difficult. Come find out how Peter reconciled his internal conflict.
Easter Week will offer several special opportunities to celebrate and experience Holy Week. On Maundy Thursday, April 1, there will be two opportunities for Communion. The first will be a Drive- Thru Communion at 111 S. Alabama Ave. between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The second will be a drop-in from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the main sanctuary.
On Easter Sunday, April 4, the church will have a Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at Vo-LaSalle Farms, 601 Johnson Lake Road in DeLeon Springs. A continental breakfast will be served. Call the church office if you need directions.
During regular service times, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., First Church will be looking at the character Mary Magdalene and her role in the Easter story. She went from being possessed, to being a proclaimer that Jesus was alive.
Everyone at First Church is looking forward to celebrating the Easter season and hope to share it with you either in person or online.
Call the office for more information at 386-734-5113.
Triumphant/Tragic
First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will celebrate the triumphant and tragic day in the life of Christ Jesus called Palm Sunday on Sunday, March 28. The Rev. Harland Merriam will speak by first reading from Mark 11:1-11, which depicts Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on a donkey colt, stirring the crowds to shout, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!”
Pastor Merriam will contrast that joyful parade to teach the paradox of Palm Sunday with a reading of Psalm 31:9-16.
Here King David prophetically cries, “Be merciful to me, O Lord, for I am in distress. .... I have become like broken pottery. ...They conspire against me and plot to take my life.”
These contradictory Scriptures show triumph and tragedy like that of a war-torn city welcoming a liberating army. An aura of brewing tragedy underlies what some call “The Triumphal Entry of Jesus” which begins the Christian Holy Week.
Two on-site services, both including the Lord’s Supper, will offer worship at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall for contemporary mode and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary for traditional mode.
For those members and visitors unable to attend, First Pres offers the two services by livestreaming on Facebook and by recordings afterward on the church website www.fpcdeland.org and the First Pres YouTube site.
As First Pres has continued throughout Lent, Children’s Church for ages 4-10 will meet in the art room for a “Walk With Jesus” to recollect the journey Christ took through Holy Week to the Resurrection and joy of Easter. Teachers will engage the students in a spiritual and meaningful re-creation of Jesus’ walk through biblical symbols like palms, Seder/Passover meal, prayer rocks and an Eggstravaganza.
First Presbyterian welcomes all to its Holy Week services: Maundy Thursday, April 1: 6:30 p.m. Service of Tenebrae, Holy Communion; Good Friday, April 2: 6:30 p.m. “Seven Last Words of Christ”; Easter Sunday, April 4: 7 a.m. sunrise service on basketball court (Bring your own chairs, please); 9 a.m. contemporary service on the court (Bring your own chairs, please); 11 a.m. traditional service in the sanctuary.
Services at Faith Lutheran in DeLand
Sunday-morning services at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in DeLand are currently held outdoors in the church’s east parking lot under the shade trees at 9:30 a.m. The praise team performs outdoors, weather-permitting, and the service is also broadcast on 88.7 FM, with Pastor Bob Berger officiating. The church sanctuary is open to watch the service on large TV screens if desired; COVID masks and safe distancing are required.
Faith has set a target date of Sunday, June 6, to conduct the entire service in the sanctuary, when it has been proved to be safe. While still outside, Holy Communion is served in your car. You can bring your own bread and wine, or the church will provide it for you.
Faith Lutheran is at 509 E. Pennsylvania Ave. in DeLand. The church message board is at 386- 734-2791.
‘Optimize Your Brain’ series
A free information session on Dr. Neil Nedley’s “Optimize Your Brain” series will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at DeBary-Orange City Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2535 S. Volusia Ave., Orange City.
Nedley’s six-week DVD series is touted to have helped students improve their GPA and study skills, helped parents learn what nutrients improve brain health, helped professionals gain tools to be successful leaders and understand the emotions of others, and helped teachers discover tools to increase character strengths in the classroom.
Class dates are Wednesdays, April 7-May 12. Each class is 1 1/2 hours. The cost for the course is $55, and includes a hardcover, spiral-bound workbook. Additional materials may be ordered at the free information session. Payment options are available. Social distancing is provided, and masks are highly recommended.
Email Dena with questions at denaguthrie@ gmail.com, or call 580- 618-2894.
To Build Unity: A Discussion
“So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth.” This statement appeared on placards in store windows throughout DeLand last June as demonstrators for racial justice thronged the Downtown streets.
How to build unity among the people of our vast, diverse nation has remained a constant theme since then in our public discourse. The stresses of the past year have caused many who love America to ask how we can heal our divisions and regain our optimism for the future.
The Bahá’ís of DeLand will host a Zoom discussion at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, to explore ways to build unity to illuminate our country.
“No individual and no group has the answer,” said Gail Radley, of the DeLand Bahá’ís. “Knitting together our families and communities across the various divides that only seem to be growing deeper is the work of everyone. Bring your ideas on building unity.”
The public is invited to join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom. us/j/8784245248. Call Tom Armistead at 904- 651-5836 with questions.
‘And Unity and Justice for All’
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. On Sunday, March 28, Gail Radley will give a service on the commonalities between the Baháí and Unitarian Universalist teachings on human relations. The service will cover strategies that can help us all individually move toward the goals that the title of this service proposes.
Radley is a published author of more than 40 children’s books, and has written a multitude of articles for adults on the subject of writing itself. Lately, her focus has shifted toward nonfiction works.
Radley is also a professor at Stetson University, and the daughter of early DeLand UUers Earl and Bernice Radley.
For those interested in her books, Gail can be reached at www.linkedin. com/in/gailradley.
The Zoom ID for Sunday services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
The church can be contacted through www. uudeland.org to learn more. Unitarians are an open-minded, openhearted spiritual community where all are welcomed to learn together.
‘Listen: Listen Inside’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. On March 28, the Rev. Ben Collins will continue his presentations on listening with “Listen: Listen Inside.”
Starting with a scriptural paraphrase, “Learn to love God with integrity of heart, mind, soul and strength,” the Rev. Collins explores what happens if we neglect the simple foundation of heart, mind, soul and strength. We will be filling our lives with a flurry of activity, screaming into the noise — we will not find peace. In turn, we will not make our highest contribution to ourselves, our families, our communities and this world we share. Come and listen; hear the wholeness; mute the noise.
Everyone is welcome! For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.