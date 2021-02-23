Church Yard and Bake Sale at Forest Hills UMC
Forest Hills United Methodist Church is hosting a Church Yard and Bake Sale 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 and 27.
The church is at 31350 County Road 42, off West State Road 44, just west of the Whitehair Bridge.
‘Balance in Life’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. The title for the sermon for Feb. 28 is “Balance in Life.”
The metaphysical law states “As within, so without.” A world in balance starts with each one of us. This idea will be explored in Dr. Don Zanghi’s sermon.
Jan Holloway wi l l be the service leader. Everyone is welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@ gmail.com.
Activities of 1st Christian Church of DeLand
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand delivers the sermon “Simon Peter,” based on Mark 14:66-72, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
Open Communion is a part of every service for all believers in Jesus Christ, blessed by the Rev. Carrasquillo and given by the Deacons of the Day.
A Week of Compassion offering is being received to assist in disaster situations around the world and in Florida for hurricane relief.
Zoom Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The study is about the Book of Philippians (11th book of the New Testament) written by the Apostle Paul to Christians in Philippi. Call the church office at 386-734-0677 to receive the link.
Spiritual Path-Seeking and the Work of George Gurdjieff
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. On Sunday, Feb. 28, the service will address George Gurdjieff, a Russian philosopher, mystic, spiritual teacher and composer who charted a method by which human beings can become awakened to their essential selves.
A church member, who is also a multitalented artist, will present Gurdjieff’s thoughts and methods.
The Zoom ID for Sunday services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
‘Unexpected!’
First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will have its weekly services Sunday, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m. for contemporary worship in the fellowship hall, and at 11 a.m. for traditional service in the church sanctuary. The congregation will continue to focus the season of Lent for spiritual preparation for the Resurrection celebration on Easter.
To develop his message titled “Unexpected!” Pastor Michael Bodger will source Chapter 8 in Mark’s Gospel for the first of the “Passion Predictions.” This Scripture marks a turning point in the Gospel as Jesus now heads toward Jerusalem and all that awaits Him there in the prophesied events of Holy Week.
This unexpected revelation by Jesus overwhelms Peter, who “took Jesus aside and rebuked him” in disbelief of that unexpected prediction of His suffering and death.
Now 2,000 years later, do we Christians feel overwhelmed by the same revelation of the Messiah?
First Pres invites members and visitors to join the congregation’s Lenten study of the book Holy Solitude by the Rev. Heidi Haverkamp. This book opens readers to a spiritual experience typical of Lenten thought and growth. On Mondays at 7 p.m. or Wednesdays at 3 p.m., Pastor Bodger will lead the study by Zoom. Interested people can find copies of the book sold online or at other book sources.
In keeping with the vision of First Pres DeLand, as a “Church fully engaged in Reaching Out,” a third Food Distribution Drive- Thru will occur 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6. In the parking lot of the church, community members can receive boxes of food sufficient to feed a family of four for two weeks.
To receive the boxes, drivers will enter from the west on West Pennsylvania Avenue and follow the signs directing the route. Supplied by The Society of St. Andrew and distributed by some 50 First Pres volunteers, the food boxes originate from the St. Andrews Ministry, the hunger-abatement Christian group begun in 1978, and recipients pay nothing.
To uncover the many ministries, studies and activities of First Pres DeLand, visit www.fpcdeland.org or the church’s Facebook page. Campus visitors are asked to prepare to observe COVID precautions at all times and call 386-734-6212 from the parking lot to gain office admission.
1st UMC of DeLand begins sermon series on the characters of Easter
The Advent season is here, and First United Methodist Church of DeLand will be beginning a sermon series focusing on the characters of Easter. On Sunday, Feb. 28, the church will look into the life of the betrayer Judas. Was he a sellout?
Continuing into March and up until Easter, each week will bring to light another person whose life and actions played a significant role in the Passion Story.
First United Methodist Church provides a Drive- In Service at 8 a.m. at Building 6 (111 S. Alabama Ave.), as well as a Contemporary Service at 9:30 a.m. in the Life Enrichment Center, and a Traditional Service at 11 a.m. in the main sanctuary. The 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services will be livestreamed on Facebook on the First Church DeLand page, or they can be accessed through the website at Firstchurchdeland.org.
The Men’s Group is sponsoring a First Responders Appreciation Day Saturday, Feb. 27. People will depart from the church at 9 a.m. to caravan to various locations in our community to express appreciation for those who work so diligently to keep us safe and healthy.
To join in the caravan, meet in the church parking lot at 8:45 a.m. Even if you can’t join this event, please take every opportunity to let first responders know how much they are appreciated.
First Church offices are open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call the office for more information at 386-734-5113.