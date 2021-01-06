Rev. Tracie Barrett to ask ‘Are We Awake?’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. The Jan. 10 service is titled “Are We Awake?”
At the Unitarian Universalist 1966 General Assembly, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave the Ware Lecture, “Don’t Sleep Through the Revolution,” about what the church must do to stay awake during the revolution. Fifty-four years later, the Rev. Tracie Barrett looks at where we are in regard to racism.
Worship leader Judy Raymond will guide the congregation through the service.
Everyone is welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
Moving Forward
On Sunday, Jan. 10, a new sermon series begins at First United Methodist Church of DeLand. Pastor Owen Stricklin and Assistant Pastor Mark Bitner will present “Forward … God’s Call to Move.”
Pastor Stricklin states, “How often have we each said over the last year, ‘I can’t wait until we get back to normal’? We all naturally long to go back to a pre-pandemic time. Yet perhaps that actually points us in the wrong direction.
“God doesn’t often call us to BACK to the way things used to be. It’s the rebellious Israelites in the desert who want to go BACK to Egypt. It’s Peter, after his denial of Jesus who goes BACK to Galilee and to his old career. God, it seems calls us to go FORWARD.”
This Sunday, Pastor Stricklin will deliver the message “Forward From Past to Future,” based on Philippians 3:13-14. In the scripture, Paul says, ‘Forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal of the heavenly call of God in Christ Jesus.
Pastor Stricklin says, “Isn’t this a summary of the Christian life? Straining FORWARD, pressing on toward Jesus? Every disciple must answer this question; in what direction is your life moving? Are you moving back towards your old life, or forward into the Spirit’s new adventure?
“This year, we will reflect on this simple but profound idea: How do we move FORWARD? Forward from the past to the future? Forward from carefree to commitment? Forward from brokenness to wholeness? Forward from comfortable to awakened? It’s not just a Wisconsin thing; this is the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Come follow me.’ This year, let’s go FORWARD together, and press on towards Christ.”
Those who wish to see live Sunday-morning services may continue to view them on the internet. An in-person Contemporary service is held at 9:30 a.m. in the Life Enrichment Center. The Traditional service in the Sanctuary is held at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. A drive-in service is held at 8 a.m. at Building 6. Those viewing online should go to the church’s website at Firstchurchdeland.org.
“Hey, Can I Compost That?”
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to join us over Zoom from 10:15 to 10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins.
On Sunday, Jan. 10, Environmental Specialist Danielle Ramsey, the Sustainability and Volunteer coordinator with Volusia County Environmental Management, will join us to discuss composting and what on earth we can do now. The Zoom ID for Sunday Services will be the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom: The Book and Poetry clubs each meet monthly, the Covenant Group meets every two weeks, the Men’s Group meets weekly.
The church can be contacted through www.uudeland.org to learn more.
Unitarians are an open-minded, open-hearted spiritual community where all are welcomed to learn together. Call the office for more information at 386-734-5113.