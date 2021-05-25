Spiritual Side: Cheryl Floyd to speak on World War II reflections

Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. On Sunday, May 30, during Memorial Day weekend, speaker/storyteller Cheryl Floyd will share a family story reflecting on her mother’s life changes during World War II. Floyd’s stories from her Southern Louisiana Cajun heritage are entertaining as well as inspirational.
Worship leader Annabelle Mendoza will guide everyone through the service. All are welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
Faith Lutheran worships in person
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in DeLand has turned the corner with COVID-19 virus restrictions with the current CDC announcements and the number of people getting their vaccine injections.
Beginning May 23, services again began taking place inside the church sanctuary. All current guidelines, distancing and mask requirements are followed.
If an individual prefers to remain outside in their automobile, the service will still be broadcast on 107.7 FM, allowing them to follow along with the service.
Holy Communion will be administered with provided self-contained kits of bread and wine (or grape juice), both in the sanctuary and outside, if requested.
Faith Lutheran is at 509 E. Pennsylvania Ave. The church office can be reached at 386-734-2791 Mondays and Fridays. Messages can be left at any time. The Rev. Bob Berger is pastor.
‘The Price of Freedom’
The Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo’s sermon for Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 30, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand is "The Price of Freedom," based on John 15:12-17.
The 10:35 a.m. service includes special music by Christina Coulter and open Communion for all believers in Jesus Christ.
Coulter and Dr. Janet Raney are developing a youth choir to provide special music for church services.
First Christian Church, in partnership with Temple of God Church, is housing Temple Learning Center Summer Camp on the church grounds. As part of the congregation’s community outreach, the camp will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, June 14, through Friday, July 30.
of God Church, is housing Temple Learning Center Summer Camp on the church grounds. As part of the congregation’s community outreach, the camp will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, June 14, through Friday, July 30.
The Volusia County Summer Food Service Program under the direction of Patricia Hubbard is supplying free breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch at noon for campers and any children in the area. Parents interested in having their children attend the camp, at 1401 W. New York Ave. in DeLand, can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/cfu9wwca. Registration costs $15.
Voloria Manning is camp director; call her at 386-748-9254. Camp activities include field trips, movies, bowling, roller-skating, swimming, and trips to state parks.
‘They Walked With God’
Recently, our weather has been delightfully moderate, and with cooler evenings and pleasant days, the idea of getting outside and maybe taking a walk has been more enticing. Despite knowing that physical exercise is good for us, we are often negligent in being properly motivated to take part.
Sadly, we sometimes are negligent in our spiritual fitness as well. Often, we are so busy we don’t take the time to think about walking and talking with God.
The new sermon series “They Walked With God” is beginning at First United Methodist Church of DeLand. This series will focus on Old Testament heroes and how they walked with God, examining their lives and walks to find inspiration for our own journeys.
This Sunday, May 30, the church will be looking at the life of Moses. Many of us may remember the story of “Moses in the Bulrushes” or maybe “Moses and the Plagues” or “Moses and the parting of the Red Sea,” or maybe the most common recollection from the life of Moses is his journey down the mountain with the tablets containing the Ten Commandments.
This is also Memorial Day weekend, and First Church will take a moment to remember all who have served and their families, as well as those who are serving to preserve our freedoms and liberties. Thank you for all you have given.
Signs the world is ending
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to join over Zoom from 10:15 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins.
On Sunday, May 30, Bill Lazarus, religious scholar, author and educator, will be talking about what evangelicals believe are the signs that the world is coming to an end, as well as sharing past claims. The Zoom ID for Sunday services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom: The Book and Poetry clubs each meet monthly, the Covenant Group meets every two weeks, and the Men’s Group meets weekly.
The church can be contacted through www.uudeland.org to learn more.
Unitarians are an open-minded, openhearted spiritual community where all are welcomed to learn together.
‘Here I am, Lord’
This Sunday, May 30, Pastor Michael Bodger will address the topic “Here I am, Lord” at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
The Prophet Micah asks, “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” Does he speak to us today? Yes! But how do we respond to such a call?
In Isaiah 6:1-8, the Prophet Isaiah shows us the way: “Here I am, Lord; send me!” Just what does that mean? It means living out our lives in faith and leaving the results up to God.
The community of First Presbyterian DeLand declares enormous gratitude for the contributions of Cathy Campbell, director of Christian education and spiritual formation since 2014. During her 35-year career with Volusia County schools, Campbell has served this church in multiple, diverse areas: liturgy, Sunday school, adult small groups, fellowship, Vacation Bible School, retreats, study, recreation and more over the years.
Campbell’s hugely creative, imaginative and Christian spirit has served as a catalyst for many of the church’s expansive programs and innovative developments.
Now, the First Pres community bids farewell to Campbell on the occasion of her official retirement May 30. First Pres celebrates the blessings of Campbell’s time at the church and wishes her happiness, peace and adventure.
Speak freely with mild language
Freedom of speech is one of America’s most treasured rights, but social media have become a free-fire zone venting polarized rage. Unmoderated expression of opinions is not only futile, it is destructive to public peace. The Bahá’ís of DeLand will host a Zoom conversation to explore ways to lower the temperature of public discourse and support community peace.
“One word may be likened unto fire, another unto light, and the influence which both exert is manifest in the world. Therefore an enlightened man of wisdom should primarily speak with words as mild as milk,” the Bahá’í scriptures say.
Through speech that unites hearts, the Bahá’ís are in more than 100,000 localities around the world to serve the spiritual, social and economic development needs of their diverse communities.
The public is welcome to join in the Zoom discussion at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at https://zoom.us/j/8784245248. Call Tom Armistead at 904- 651-5836 with questions.