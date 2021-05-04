Spiritual Side: Celebrating Moms on Sunday, May 9, with treats

“Seasons come and seasons go, but a Mother’s love just grows and grows.” What a wonderful opportunity to give us the chance to express our love and gratitude for Moms or those who have been like moms in our lives.
First United Methodist Church of DeLand will be celebrating Moms on Sunday, May 9, with more than words. There will be a special “Sweet Spot” that will have special treats for those special ladies in our lives.
The sermon series “Unsubscribe – Choosing What’s Best in a World of Distractions” will continue. This week’s focus will be about moving from being overwhelmed to a place of rest.
Being overwhelmed is something that all of us have experienced, often more than once, especially Moms.
We will seek out God’s perspective on how to unsubscribe from the overwhelming situations and how to find a place of peace and rest in His love and presence.
In-person traditional worship is at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a contemporary service is at 9:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center. All three services are streamed live on Facebook on the First Church DeLand page, or they can be accessed through the website at Firstchurchdeland.org.
The office is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 386-734-5113.
‘The Godly Woman’
Members and guests of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand can hear the Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo’s message for Mother’s Day — “The Godly Woman,” based on Titus 2:3-5 — at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 9, with masks and social distancing.
Christina Coulter provides the music, and Open Communion is provided for all believers in Jesus Christ.
Paul Ashton, Lee Gartside and Eddie Wachter will recognize all women present with pink and white carnations in celebration of Mother’s Day. Those who cannot attend the worship service in person are invited to follow on any of the platforms: Facebook, First Christian Church - DeLand Disciples live or later by clicking on the “video” tab, or on Instagram, fccofdeland, for news, events and inspirational posts.
Men who are interested in attending the monthly breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 8, should call Lee Gartside at 386-734-6078 for details.
The Homework HotSpot, a free ministry, continues at 4 p.m. Thursdays in the church library with Dr. Janet Raney and Sue Brague.
‘The Shape of Grief’
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. The May 9 service is titled “The Shape of Grief.”
After a year of living in a pandemic and with vaccines rolling out, it’s time to look at the grief from all we have lost this past year. The Rev. Tracie Barrett will guide the congregation on how to recognize the grief we may have been ignoring, and how to work through it.
Jane Bradford will lead everyone through the service. All are welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@gmail.com.
Music Café at Church of the Holy Presence
Church of the Holy Presence invites the public to its Music Café at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The church is at 355 N. Kepler Road in DeLand.
Entertainment will be provided by classical guitarist Brian Hayes, and coffee and sweets will be available.
The event is open to the public for free.
Celebrating Mother Earth
First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand is continuing to host virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to join over Zoom from 10:15 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins.
On Sunday, May 9, in the church’s ongoing commitment this year to programs highlighting the environmental issues we all face, the First UU environmental justice group, “The Green Team,” will present a program celebrating nature and our environment. It’s the only planet we have, so let’s take care of Earth! The Zoom ID for Sunday services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom: The Book and Poetry clubs each meet monthly, the Covenant Group meets every two weeks, and the Men’s Group meets weekly.
Unitarians are an open-minded, openhearted spiritual community, where all are welcomed to learn together. The church can be contacted through www.uudeland.org to learn more.
Astounded!
This Sunday, May 9, Pastor Michael Bodger’s sermon will take members and guests of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand to Caesarea, a town on Israel’s Mediterranean coast. The text from Acts 10:44-48 finds the disciple Peter and some friends in the Roman town, named by Herod in honor of Caesar Augustus.
Peter has responded to a vision to go there to talk with gentiles. The encounter astounds his group because the news of the risen savior has become available to all, even these gentiles. This event begs the question, “In what manner do we restrict the good news to those we think should receive it?”
Family Renew, an important ministry supported by First Pres, will have a Virtual Silent Auction May 12-16. This annual fundraiser, previously an in-person event, will allow the continuation of this program, which provides a residence and additional help to homeless families with children. Check the website at www.biddingowl.com/FamilyRenewDeLand to see the many diverse offerings at auction. People can donate directly to Family Renew by writing a check to First Pres designated to the Westside Family Renew Ice Cream Social, or by going to http://familyrenew.org.
First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will again be giving food to those who need it, on Saturdays, May 15 and 29. Each event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., but it may begin sooner if the truck arrives early. The giveaway will continue until all boxes are gone. Each box given out will feed a family of four for one week; each family gets two weeks of food.
The church is at 724 N. Woodland Blvd. Cars, bicycles and walk-ups are welcome. Please follow the signs, and remain in your vehicle at all times. A volunteer will place the food in your vehicle.