‘Are We Awake?’
The Rev. Tracie Barrett, a UU minister, will present “Are We Awake?” at the 10:30 a.m. virtual service Sunday, Jan. 3, for First Unitarian Universalist Church of West Volusia in DeLand.
At the 1966 UU General Assembly, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave the lecture “Don’t Sleep Through the Revolution” about what the church must do to stay awake during the revolution. Fifty-four years later, Barrett looks at where we are in regard to racism.
Those wishing to attend are encouraged to join over Zoom from 10:15 to 10:25 a.m. for greetings before the service begins.
The Zoom ID for Sunday services is the same every week: Zoom ID: 927 1881 9188.
Regular group meetings continue on Zoom: The Book and Poetry clubs each meet monthly, the Covenant Group meets every two weeks, and the Men’s Group meets weekly.
Unitarians are an open-minded, open-hearted spiritual community where all are welcomed to learn together.
The church can be contacted through www. uudeland.org to learn more.
Thoreau, Walden and Instagram
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Matthew Pargeter-Villarreal will speak on “Searching for Walden’s Instagram” at the Sunday, Jan. 3, service.
Henry David Thoreau is a much-celebrated figure in Unitarian Universalist (UU) history. His rugged determination that led him to renounce the world and move to a small cabin where he would write Walden has served as an inspiration to generations of future UUs. Although Thoreau may not seem to have much in common with the endless stream of social-media influencers that we see today, you’re encouraged to join Pargeter-Villarreal for a discussion of how the two are more alike than they appear to be different. Everyone is welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email mosaicuuc@gmail. com.
2021: This is us
On this first week of the worldly New Year, Sunday, Jan. 3, Pastor Michael Bodger will lead First Presbyterian Church of DeLand to discover all the blessings God offers each of us through Jesus Christ. In Ephesians 1:3- 14, Paul writes a letter to the Ephesian audience to proclaim a “laundry list” of all that the Living God has done for us and given unto us. Speaking to us in this new year, Pastor Bodger asks, “Will we accept the offer?” that God continually pours out to believers.
This sermon stands available to listeners in four ways: in person at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall for contemporary worship; at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary for traditional worship; recorded versions on the church website at www.fpcdeland.org; or on Facebook at any time. Finally, you can participate in livestreaming on the website at 11 a.m. Each service offers Holy Communion, and the church invites you to partake at home with your own elements.
Please plan to observe COVID protocol for any event on the First Pres campus: distance, masks and temperature checks when available.
Soon in the new year, Bible studies both on and off campus and by Zoom will resume.
“Falling Into the Arms of a Loving Savior, a Gathering of Women Despite a Pandemic!” will have its first meeting Saturday, Jan. 9. Under the leadership of Katie Conner, this Second Saturday Series will require reservations due to limited space. For details, email to kconner@fpcdstaff.org.
Please check the church website or Facebook, with study leaders, or at the church office at 386-734- 6212 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday for further details.
Happy New Year!
Activities at 1st UMC of DeLand
On Sunday, Jan. 3, Pastor Owen Stricklin of First United Methodist Church of DeLand will present the message “Epiphany: The Tragedy of Rejection” based on Luke 4:14-30.
In these passages, we read of Jesus’ rejection by the people in his hometown of Nazareth. Yet, when in Capernaum, a town in Galilee, he casts out a demon and heals many people.
Britannica Encyclopedia states “Epiphany, also called Three Kings Day, is a Christian holiday commemorating the first manifestation of Jesus Christ to the gentiles. It is represented by the Magi and the manifestation of Jesus’ divinity as it occurred at his baptism in the Jordan River and at his first miracle at Cana in Galilee. Epiphany is one of the three principal and oldest festival days of the Christian church (the other two are Easter and Christmas), and is generally celebrated Jan. 6.”
Pastor Stricklin states, “In the church, most of us think of Epiphany simply as a season on the church calendar, and sometimes as a season we don’t understand too well. We may recall that we are celebrating particularly the revealing of Christ to the gentile world, via the Wise Men, but not much more.
“Epiphany: ‘a sudden, intuitive perception … into the reality or essential meaning of something, usually initiated by some simple, homely, or commonplace occurrence or experience.’ Jesus brought perception ‘into the reality or essential meaning.’”
Line dancing will resume at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the well of the Education Building.
Impact Dinners will resume at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the Life Enrichment Center. Following the dinner, the “State of the Church” will be presented, during which chairpersons of the various committees will provide their status — financial and otherwise.
Reservations are required for the dinner by noon the previous Monday. The cost is $5 each, with a family paying no more than $15. Social distancing is observed, and masks are required except while eating.
The church office is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday- Friday. Call the office for more information at 386- 734-5113.