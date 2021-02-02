Calling all arts, crafters and business vendors! It is time to plan ahead!
St. Jude’s Episcopal Church in Orange City has announced that its 35th annual Strawberry Festival will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The entire event will be outside.
Part of the festivities include spaces for arts, crafters and business vendors to sell their merchandise or give out information.
Tables are not furnished, and no food is to be sold at your area unless packaged for home use.
Each space is approximately 10 feet by 10 feet.
A donation for each space costs $25. Spaces will be socially distanced, not back to back. Vendors will be able to sell on all sides of their space.
If you are interested in being part of the event, sign up and pay through the church website at www. stjudescentralflorida.org/ events.
Consultants: Please call to reserve space so as not to duplicate brand-name businesses. Your space will be reserved once payment is received; first come, first served.
Spiritual benefits of Dungeons and Dragons
Mosaic Unitarian Universalist Congregation, while not meeting face to face, is meeting online at 11 a.m. every Sunday. On Feb. 7, Mosaic welcomes the Rev. Dr. David Keck, chaplain of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach campus, to share “Roll a Religion Check: How playing Dungeons and Dragons shapes us as spiritual people.”
The role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons has experienced a recent popular resurgence as people of all ages discover how it fosters creativity, imagination and collaborative storytelling. D&D characters must work together and help each other in order to succeed, and the experiences of the characters in the game can be a positive influence on the choices their players make in real life.
The Rev. Tracy Lunquist will lead the service. Everyone is welcome!
For instructions on how to join the virtual service, email to mosaicuuc@ gmail.com.
Preparation
On Sunday, Feb. 7, Pastor Michael Bodger of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will center his sermon on “Preparation,” based on the Gospel of Mark 1:29-39.
Continuing to explore the fast pace of Mark’s Gospel, Pastor Bodger describes a very long day that begins when Jesus enters the house of brothers Simon and Andrew and heals Simon’s mother-in-law. After sunset, Jesus cures many of the town’s sick and diseased who gather at the door, having heard of Jesus’ healing powers.
At the 9 a.m. contemporary worship service in the fellowship hall and the 11 a.m. traditional service in the sanctuary, Pastor Bodger will share a favorite quotation from the film Amazing Grace, when the protagonist William Wilberforce seeks the advice of John Newton, composer of the song “Amazing Grace.” Newton responds, “Wilber, you have work to do!”
Mark’s Gospel goes on to relate that Jesus, on the next morning, went to a deserted place and prayed. Jesus knew he had “work to do” and prepared for it by being in prayer.
Pastor Bodger will ask the listeners, “How do we prepare for doing the ‘work’ of the Living God? As professed believers, do we look to our own strength, or do we seek strength and guidance from God?”
The on-site services at First Pres will observe COVID protocol in all centers. The Lord’s Supper will also remain a part of each worship service. Those who cannot attend will have the opportunity to share livestreamed services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. or by recordings, both available on YouTube and at www.fpcdeland.org. It is hoped you will share Communion in your homes with your own elements.
February will bring springlike weather that will urge attention to the community garden on the church campus. If any readers have an interest, check with Carol and Jim Nichols, the garden leaders, through ShelbyNext or at the church office (8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday- Friday) or by calling 386- 734-6212.
To attend in person, please observe COVID precautions and place a phone call from the parking lot to gain entry.
The church hopes interested people will remember that First Pres will both participate and volunteer in the ME STRONG 5K Walk/Run to support the fight against cancer. The date of the church’s participation, Saturday, Feb. 27, approaches quickly. To become involved, call Kristen Hanks by office phone or by email at khanks@fpcdstaff.org. The team can use your help!
First Pres members invite visitors to all services and to explore the multitude of Bible studies, service projects, missions and fellowship activities of our community. Call the office, or research the website at www.fpcdeland.org. Stay safe and enjoy peace!
First Christian Church activities
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of DeLand will have its annual Trash and Treasures Sale 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Because of COVID, the sale is outside facing West New York Avenue, with no food except what may be provided by vendors. The Disciple Women are the sponsors, with help from the total congregation. The proceeds will go to the Disciple Women’s various projects. The officers are President Sue Brague, Treasurer Linda Reed, and Project Chairwoman Edna Cortes.
First Christian has in-house worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays under the leadership of the Rev. Elizabeth Carrasquillo, with Dorothy Ashton’s assistance. Gilbert Cortes is welcomed as the guest musician. The Lord’s Supper is provided at all Sunday services for believers in Jesus Christ.
Services are posted online under the church Facebook page.
At 3:30 p.m. Mondays, the sanctuary is open for those wanting to pray and those needing prayer.
Dr. Janet Raney, with Sue Brague, provides free tutoring 4-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the church library. Enter by the office door on the east side of the church.
New sermon series at Trinity UMC
Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand began a new sermon series in January called “The Bad Habits of Jesus.” The Rev. Dr. Todd Bardin explains, “Even though Jesus was God’s son, he had habits and behaviors that were considered bad in the eyes of the culture of his day. Some of them seem wrong even today! All of Jesus’ ‘bad habits,’ however, reveal truths about God’s love and message that are vital for us today.”
A drive-in service is available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Parking is available near the church’s portico on the North Clara Avenue side (south side) of the building. Extra parking is available in the Volusia County School Board parking lots. Participants stay in their cars and tune their radios to 88.5 FM to experience the service.
To ensure the safety of all and to maintain proper social distancing, attendees will not be allowed to get out of their cars.
The church will celebrate Holy Communion and asks attendees to BYOB — Bring Your Own Bread.
Or, feel free to join online by visiting the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/trinitydeland.