Lake Helen’s choice for interim city administrator has withdrawn after his selection at a Nov. 30 special meeting of the city commission.
Tim Day, a former town manager in the cities of Greenville and Melbourne Beach, was selected ahead of the departure of City Administrator Becky Witte, who left the position Dec. 4.
Day did not respond to a request for comment.
The second choice of the commission, Lee Evett, a former city manager of Frostproof, Florida, and public works director of Okeechobee County, is currently in discussion with Lake Helen’s city attorney, according to city officials.
The matter is likely to return to the commission at its Dec. 10 regular meeting. In the meantime, current Public Works Director Rick Mullen will take over as acting city administrator.