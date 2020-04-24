A 76-year old DeLand woman shot her adult daughter in the leg to defend herself in a domestic-violence incident Thursday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
The daughter, Julie M. Edwards, 54, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries later Thursday at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Gant said Edwards is charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, while her mother is not facing any charges.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of South Montgomery Street in DeLand just before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Gant.
“Edwards’ mother told deputies her daughter had returned to the house after an earlier disturbance, took all her clothes off and started hitting her mother in the chest. Her mother got her .22 caliber handgun from her room and kept it in her pocket. Edwards resumed hitting her, and her mother warned her if she hit her again, she’d shoot,” Gant wrote in an email.
“Edwards hit her again, and her mother shot her in the leg,” he said.
Gant said Edwards has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests for domestic-violence battery, aggravated battery and other charges.
“She is currently on probation for aggravated battery on a person 65 or older,” he said. “Of note, Edwards was previously arrested for DUI last February and additionally charged with making threats against a law enforcement officer, which were recorded on the arresting deputy’s body camera.”
Gant said Edwards was still receiving care at the hospital as of early Friday, but that she will be transported to jail upon her release from medical treatment.
— Anthony DeFeo