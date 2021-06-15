A fatal car wreck near Orange City in the early morning of June 4 left two dead, including 13-year-old Alicia Sarai Gavidia Garry. Her dog, a brown-and-white Shih Tzu named Alfred, survived the crash, but was lost in the aftermath. Now, members of the community are banding together to try to find the lost dog.
Efforts to track down Alfred are being spearheaded by Garry’s aunt, Eva Valle, and DeLandite Valerie Boldt.
After hearing about the accident, Boldt spoke with Valle and began putting up signs around the site of the accident, on State Road 472 near County Road 4101.
There is reason to hope, Boldt said. Not only was Alfred spotted twice shortly after the crash, but the area was searched recently by an individual with a search-and-rescue dog, Boldt said, which turned up paw prints they believe belong to Alfred, as well as his scent.
Boldt is organizing a search party of volunteers to scour the area around the crash site. Volunteers will be armed with squeaky toys in hopes of attracting Alfred.
When searching for Alfred, Boldt said, people should use "calm tones" when calling his name.
Anyone interested in joining the search, Boldt said, should meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Cemex building, 2170 State Road 472 in Orange City. Parking will be available outside of the Cemex building, as long as no one is blocking the building’s gate.
For more information, or to get involved with the search, contact Boldt at 407-446-2806, or visit her Facebook page, Help Bring Alfred Home, which will be regularly updated with additional information.