An emergency special meeting of the Volusia County School Board has been called for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, to appoint an interim superintendent for Volusia County Schools.
Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz is taking a month off to be treated for cancer, a school-system spokeswoman confirmed.
“Sometimes you've just got to stop and take the time to get better,” School Board Member Ruben Colón told The Beacon. Colón said the superintendent's prognosis is good.
The interim appointment would be effective until Aug. 1. Also on the agenda is discussion of compensation for Fritz during the emergency leave.
Although the prospective interim superintendent was not named in the press release about the special meeting, a likely candidate is Deputy Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin.
— Eli Witek
To listen to the meeting, go to the district website at https://www.vcsedu.org. For public comment during the meeting, please call (386) 734-7190, ext. 20236. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, anyone who needs special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the Office of the Superintendent at (386) 734-7190, ext. 20210, at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.